Government and PML-N clash over UK Sharif court order – Pakistan





Thahbaz thawed, his son’s bank accounts were ordered Shahzad Akbar rejects reports that the duo were acquitted of money laundering charges.PML-N says the family were cleared of malicious bribery and charges of money laundering

LAHORE: A UK court ordered the bank accounts of PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Shehbaz to be thawed after the country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) found evidence of suspicious bank transactions in against them.

According to news reports, the NCA conducted a 17-month investigation in which it examined Shehbaz Sharifs’ financial transactions over the past 20 years.

He said no evidence of money laundering or criminal activity against the PML-N chairman or his family had been found.

The NCA submitted the investigation report to Westminster Court in which it said Shehbaz and her son were not involved in money laundering practices in Pakistan, Dubai and the UK.

The NCA launched the investigation after the Pakistani Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) shared evidence with the UK crime agency.

Shehbazs and his sons’ bank accounts were frozen in December 2019 by the NCA following a UK court order.

The PML-N hailed the decision, calling it embarrassment for Prime Minister Imran Khan who peddled allegations of corruption and money laundering against the Sharif family.

While reacting to the development, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the Prime Minister’s adviser on accountability and the interior, claimed that only Shehbaz and Suleman’s bank accounts were released as a result of the ANC report and that they did not ‘had not been acquitted of the money laundering charges.

Some funds transferred by Suleman Shehbaz from Pakistan to the UK in 2019 were declared suspicious transactions by UK authorities and the NCA obtained an asset freeze order (AFO) from the court against these funds. However, recently the NCA decided to stop investigating these funds and therefore agreed to release them through legal channels, Akbar said in a series of tweets.

News of the alleged acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif or his son Suleman led by a news channel is incorrect and erroneous. It was the result of a suspicious transaction reported by a bank to the NCA. The NCA investigation against Suleman Shehbaz and some members of his family was not opened at the request of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), tweeted Akbar, who had profiled low over the past two months. month.

It is clarified that such a release order (by a court) is not an acknowledgment that the funds come from a legitimate source. There was no acquittal of any kind as reported (by a news channel) because there was no trial! The funds were frozen by the NCA and the NCA decided to no longer investigate these funds. Suleman Shehbaz remains a fugitive in a money laundering case against him and his father before AC LHR, he said in another tweet.

The news channel Mr Akbar refers to claimed that the NCA submitted an investigation report into Shehbaz and Suleman’s banking transactions to Westminster Court, finding them not guilty of money laundering, fraud and of criminal conduct.

He further indicated that the ARU governments wrote a letter to the UK government in December 2019 making serious allegations of money laundering and corruption against Shehbaz and Suleman. The ARU reportedly wrote that Shehbaz and his son were involved in several cases in Pakistan related to money laundering and corruption. Both father and son are involved in dual criminality, he said and further alleged that Shehbaz and Suleman laundered money from UK to Pakistan and then transferred the same as from white money.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said: The UK courts ruling unequivocally exonerated Shehbaz Sharif and his family from all malicious and vexatious allegations of corruption and money laundering by Imran Khan. The NCA conducted a 21-month global investigation spanning a 20-year period while overcoming unprecedented jurisdictional challenges. Never in Pakistan’s history has such a public office holder been the subject of a comprehensive review and multi-jurisdictional investigation. Imran Khan has been exposed as a charlatan, ready to slander and murder the figures of honest public office holders. A false tale of corruption exposed as nothing more than a smokescreen and Imran Khan as an unscrupulous ringleader of a circus built on incompetence, deception and sullied by the outrage of the innocent and the poor.

Ms Aurangzeb further claimed that in December 2019, the Director General of NAB Lahore met with NCA officials in London, so a request was made by lawyer Zia Nasim, an international legal expert for the ARU government. The request sparked an investigation into the assets of Shehbaz Sharif and the family. Later, an email was sent to the NCA by ARU officials to assist with the aforementioned investigation. In addition, the Pakistani government has invited the NCA to visit the country in 2020. These are undisputed facts, corroborated by evidence filed in the UK court. This government will fall under the weight of its own deception and lies, she said.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

