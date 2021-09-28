There is an option for TNI-Polri to become the acting governor, Jokowi is reminded of the role of ordinary citizens in the elections





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – President Joko Widodo or commonly known as Jokowi was nudged by PKS DPP President Mardani Ali Sera. Jokowi was struck by Mardani over the government’s speech opening options for TNI-Polri to serve as the interim regional leader (Pj) ahead of the simultaneous 2024 elections. The speech of the legislative elections of 2024 which will be held simultaneously forces the government to rack its brains. The reason is that there will be hundreds of heads of regions whose terms will expire in 2022 and 2023. To read also: The habit of hitting the arowana before being powerless in intensive care was revealed, friend: When on stage …

Reported Pikiran-Rakyat.com from Mardani Ali Sera’s Twitter account, he said the government should give careful thought to the proposal. “Past experience with dual functions should be a lesson. There is a difference in service DNA between civilians and TNI-Polri colleagues. Acting for a long time is very dangerous for the stability & the quality of public services“said Mardani Ali Sera. According to Mardani, instead of being withdrawn from TNI-Polri, it is better for the government to pass it through the ministry of the coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs. “The directly elected regional leaders are a symbol of civil supremacy and are the main product of reform. The reason for the transition, which is a technical electoral problem, must not violate the principle of civil supremacy“Mardani said.

