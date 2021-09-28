Politics
Yorkshire Bishops join 1,100 church leaders in calling on Boris Johnson to reverse universal credit cut
The Bishops of Selby and Doncaster are among those who signed a letter to the Prime Minister, which was jointly organized by Church Action on Poverty and the Bradford-based organizations Christians Against Poverty.
The weekly $ 20 boost to universal credit introduced at the start of the pandemic is expected to be phased out from October 6, but the government is under increasing pressure to maintain support that will affect millions of households.
In letter to Boris Johnson, church leaders say: If the government persists in this reduction, it would be the largest overnight reduction in the basic social security rate since the creation of the welfare state in the 1940s. Millions of low-income households will thus be plunged further into poverty.
We urge the government to choose to build a just and compassionate social security system that all of our society can trust.
The Bishop of Doncaster, Rt Revd Sophie Jelley, said: I fully support the call to keep universal credit at the current level at this time. With rising food and energy prices as well as the impact of the pandemic on household incomes, I am extremely concerned about families and households who are already struggling to make ends meet.
There is no doubt that the past few months have placed an additional burden on the poorest in our communities and it seems like the least we can do to show compassion and practical care during this extremely difficult time.
The Bishop of Selby, Rt Revd Dr John B Thomson, said: I have signed this open letter because this proposed reduction comes at a time when the future of the pandemic remains uncertain and even as the leave regime ends.
It will also coincide with a significant increase in the costs of electricity and gas just as the clock starts ticking and this is a concern that has been widely voiced by all organizations working with the poorest, and those who monitor the impact of such policies on them. I accept that this represents a major cost to the nation as a whole, but I believe that those who need it most must be protected by the nation.
The Managing Director of Christians Against Povertys in the UK, Paula Stringer, said: This reduction will put thousands more people into debt. If this goes ahead, many will be forced to make impossible choices. They will be faced with the very real prospect of being in arrears and having to choose between eating or turning on the heat to warm up. No one should ever have to choose between food or heating, it’s just not fair, but it will be the heartbreaking reality if this cut continues.
This is why they supported the Keep The Lifeline campaign and stood with the church community to continue to urge the government to be compassionate and turn around at the last minute.
Our message is clear: stop this before it cripples millions of homes. We will continue to stand in solidarity with those affected by this cut, churches and other charities, calling for this vital lifeline to be preserved.
Niall Cooper, director of Church Action on Poverty, said: “Cutting 1,040 families a year from low-income households would put hundreds of thousands of families on the edge. It just isn’t fair.
With the cost of food and fuel rising sharply, we know millions of families are struggling to stay afloat, and this 20-a-week reduction will make the situation dire dire. We should unite to get the economy back on track, but instead people need to watch the threadbare lifelines cut off.
The level of support for this letter reflects the general public’s desire for a just and compassionate economy. We need to rethink the social security system so that it brings stability and opens up opportunities, rather than pushing families into even greater poverty.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday the uprising would come to an end despite footballer Marcus Rashford joining those campaigning for him to stay.
Rashford previously helped force Boris Johnson to turn around to withdraw free school meals during the holidays. He told the Sunday People: Instead of cutting off life support, we should focus on building a long-term roadmap to get out of this pandemic of child hunger. On October 6, millions of people lose a lifeline.
But Mr Shapps repeated the Prime Minister’s claim that maintaining the additional 20 weeklies as part of the benefits package would require tax increases.
Mr Shapps told the BBC The Andrew Marr Show: I think most people agree that if this is put in place for the pandemic it is going to end as we get back to people returning to work and at times more normal, we can’t keep all of these things in place otherwise you would have to put several cents on income tax to pay for the policy to be executed.
The Treasury provided the additional 20 per week to benefit recipients at the start of the pandemic, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far insisted it must end by October.
The increase was supposed to last for a year, but was extended for six months in the March budget.
Citizens Advice has predicted that the withdrawal of additional financial aid next month could put 1.5 million workers in poverty, with 600,000 of them struggling to feed themselves.
The ministers were also told by the Resolution Foundation think tank that sustaining the hike would go a long way in alleviating the next cost-of-living crisis for millions of families, with rising inflation and rising prices of l energy which should add to the financial pressures for low income households.
The Transport Secretary, who called the increase temporary assistance, said wage inflation could help offset the loss in household income.
He also said other Covid-related supports, such as the local housing allowance, would remain in place.
What we were going to do is look at how the whole package, everything we do, reacts, Mr Shapps told the BBC when asked if there could be a change in policy.
You mentioned that some costs will go up, that’s undoubtedly true, but luckily I can also point out that salaries are increasing faster than that.
I think we’ve seen a 4.2 percent increase in wages this year.
We have more people at work than even before the pandemic. A lot of people on Universal Credit are working, so it’s not unrelated.
Figures from Citizens Advice show that around 2.3 million universal credit applicants are already working, and an additional 1.7 million are unable to make up for any loss of income due to employment due to health or family responsibilities.
