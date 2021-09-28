Trump slams McConnell, other GOP senators who voted for ‘destructive’ infrastructure bill





Former Republican President Donald Trump has slammed Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 18 other Republican Congressmen who voted for the Democrat-led “destructive” infrastructure bill.

“Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including the political cards, to stop the onslaught of Democratic legislation that will further lead to the destruction of the United States,” Trump wrote in a statement on Monday.

“The 19 senators who voted for the [non] Bill on infrastructure, of which only 11 [percent] is infrastructure as we know it, have created a big setback for Republicans, ”Trump continued. “They can’t make mistakes like that anymore. They must play all the cards in the deck! “

Trump’s statement referred to McConnell and the 18 other GOP Senate members who voted in early August to advance a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The package includes funding for roads, bridges, water supply systems and other priorities.

A Senate majority chose to move the bill forward by 69 to 30 votes. The 19 Republicans joined all members of the Senate Democratic caucus to send the bill to the US House for final verification .

Other supporters of the GOP bill included Senators Roy Blunt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

At the time, Trump complained that adopting the package would benefit Democrats in the next election. He threatened to back the top Republican challengers to all GOP incumbents who voted to move the bill forward.

“It will be a victory for the Biden administration and the Democrats, and will be widely used in the 2022 election,” Trump wrote. “This is a loser for the United States, a terrible deal, and makes Republicans look weak and stupid and stupid.”

Last Thursday, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he “no longer sees it as a bipartisan bill.” He urged his fellow Republican representatives to vote against the bill, especially as Democrats plan to couple the bill with a $ 3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” proposal.

As it stands, the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would allocate $ 110 billion to roads, $ 73 billion to power grids, $ 66 billion to railways, $ 65 billion to expanding broadband access, $ 55 billion for clean water, $ 50 billion for environmentally friendly utility systems, $ 39 billion for public transportation and $ 25 billion for airports, the White House reported.

Since the Senate voted to move the bill forward, members of both parties have had time to amend or delete provisions. Congress could vote on the bill as early as this week.

The bill would be funded in part by redirecting $ 205 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, remembering $ 50 billion in fraudulently paid pandemic unemployment benefits as well as states returning one of their unemployment funds federal unused, according to the American Enterprise Institute, a DC-based political think tank.

Newsweek has contacted McConnell’s office for comment.

