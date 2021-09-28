US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visits Pakistan October 7-8





Wendy Sherman answers questions at a press conference. Photo: AFP Before coming to Pakistan, Sherman will visit India from October 6 to 7. After CIA Director Will Burns, he will be one of President Joe Biden’s first senior officials to visit Pakistan. US President Joe Biden has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan since taking office.

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit Pakistan next month from October 7 to 8, according to an article in The News.

Prior to arriving in Pakistan to hold meetings with senior Pakistani leaders, Sherman will visit India on October 6-7.

He will be one of President Joe Biden’s first senior officials to visit Pakistan, after CIA Director Will Burns.

In India, Burns will address the annual US-Indian Business Council Ideas Summit, the State Department said.

Biden, who like his predecessors called for strong relations with India, has yet to speak to Khan, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of UN meetings. last week and thanked Islamabad for helping to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

Pakistan not to blame for war in Afghanistan ‘impossible to win’, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had written an opinion piece for the Washington Post in which he criticized the former Afghan government and Western states for blaming Pakistan for the consequences of the “impossible to win” Afghan war. “.

“Let me say it clearly. Since 2001, I have repeatedly warned that the Afghan war is impossible to win. Given their history, Afghans would never accept a prolonged foreign military presence, and no foreigner, including Pakistan, could change this reality, ”he wrote. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan has attacked successive Pakistani governments, saying they have sought to please the United States instead of pointing out the flaws in a military approach to Afghanistan.

“Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf accepted all American requests for military support after September 11. It cost Pakistan and the United States dearly, ”he stressed.

He cited US support for the Afghan Taliban in the 1980s, noting how then-President Ronald Reagan entertained them in the White House during the time the CIA and ISI trained them to fight. the Soviets.

“After the Soviets were defeated, the United States abandoned Afghanistan and sanctioned my country, leaving behind over 4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan and a bloody civil war in Afghanistan. From this security vacuum emerged the Taliban, many of whom were born and educated in Afghan refugee camps. in Pakistan, ”he wrote.

“Fast forward to September 11, when the United States needed us again, but this time against the very actors we jointly supported to fight foreign occupation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented how General (retd) Musharraf, then ruler of Pakistan, turned a blind eye to US drone attacks and gave the CIA a footprint in Pakistan.

