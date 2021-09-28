China’s woes could cause trouble for Tesla, Nike, and other S&P 500 stocks

Text size





As China grapples with the debt problems of its real estate market, a slowing economy and attempts to reshape its economy and focus more on social good rather than profitability, many U.S. companies may feel pain.

Chinese real estate and tech companies have so far suffered the brunt of the pain, amid China’s debt crisis.

Evergrande Group in China

,

one of the country’s largest real estate developers, and the regulatory assault targeting China’s internet giants. President Xi Jinping continues to tighten his control over the economy by focusing again on the so-called common prosperity, dealing with financial risks in the economy and trying to become more independent as efforts to protect themselves as relations with the United States deteriorate.

But investors in American companies are not invulnerable. Although



S&P 500

companies have about 5% direct sales exposure to China, the correlation between Chinese GDP and S&P 500 earnings per share has fallen from zero to 90% since 2010, according to Savita Subramanian, Bank of America strategist. And about 80% of the S&P 500’s margin expansion has been driven by globalization over the past 30 years, as companies have capitalized on things like cheaper overseas labor and l supply chain efficiency.

This could cause problems for the S&P 500, as China’s economic problems are real. In a note to clients, China Beige Book analysts wrote that every core real estate indicator they tracked, ranging from sales and earnings to new deals and hiring, had weakened this quarter and construction sub-sectors collapsed.

But there could be even bigger ripples hurting consumption as investment in real estate and jobs take a hit, adding pressure to an already slowing economy driven by Covid-related restrictions and downsizing of production by China to meet Beijing’s strict emission targets. Economists have warned that the outlook is concerning, although many expect officials to eventually come up with targeted stimulus measures to manage the slowdown.

Assessmentsof companies exposed to the top decile in China in terms of sales rose, with a basket of those stocks trading near a record 25% average premium to peers after taking





You’re here



(ticker: TSLA) as an outlier, Subramanian note. Institutional investors began to reduce their holdings in US companies exposed to China’s top decile.

Among the risks reported by Subramanian and her team are those facing materials and technology companies, which she describes as the most vulnerable to a downturn due to a higher correlation with Chinese economic activity than China. American activity. Some tech companies are also coming under pressure as sentiment to buy in China sets in and Chinese customers begin to seek local suppliers rather than their American rivals.

But several other sectors are also threatened. China accounts for around 30% of global sales and production and has been a major source of growth for US automakers, although that growth has slowed and could mean that the auto industry’s secular growth formula could be put back. in question, according to BofA. analysts. The most at risk, they note, are the suppliers most exposed to China, such as





Adienne



(ADNT),





active



(APTV),





BorgWarner



(BWA), and





Léar



(LEA), and





Visteon



(YOU)

Tesla generates around 20% of its sales in the region, but BofA analysts note that Tesla is already losing share in the Chinese electric vehicle market, down to 1.2% in August from 13% in June, and active funds have reduced their allowances to the automaker.

The outlook for consumer-focused companies is mixed, with Chinese buyers accounting for one-third of global luxury spending and more than three-quarters for those under 35. Some of these companies could benefit from China’s common prosperity to bolster its middle class, which could mean that the pullback of some of these stocks could be a buying opportunity, according to European luxury analysts at BofAs.





Nike



(DE) and





Tapestry



(TPR) get the largest share of sales from China, 18% and 15%, and





Nike



has seen consumers react and boycott over his comments related to forced labor in Xinjiang and factory closures due to Covid. Tapestry, however, said a growing middle class might be an advantage with its Coach bags averaging $ 300 rather than high-end luxury groups.

Investors may need to look beyond sales to China to assess potential long-term winners and losers as China rebuilds its economy.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]