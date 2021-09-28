Biden just makes it harder for us – Journal





Ultimately, we must fight our own battles, be it for democracy, justice or human rights, and with the singular determination to win them. There is no other way. Consider the profound advice of 16th-century polyglot poet Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khana. Rahiman nij man ki vyatha, man hi raakho hoey / Suni athilaihein log sab / Baant ne lehai koey. Keep your pain to yourself. There is no great desire to get out of the woods.

The Cold War has been over for some time. The shine of democracy that the West has used to cover up the destructive greed of capitalism is rejected. On the other side, too, has disappeared the enduring plank that supported daring quests like the right to self-determination, to resist imperialism, etc. There is no longer a reliable anchor point of support for Cold War era campaigns. See what is happening in Gaza, and also closer to home, in Kashmir. If Imran Khan tramples on press freedoms in Pakistan, it is the Pakistanis who must fight it. And they’ve generally been doing this successfully since the Gen Ayub era. As the Indian media comes under attack from a Hindutva-aligned state, the battle must be joined by Indians and hardly anyone else.

Indian journalists behave better than their American counterparts, mocked Joe Biden in his Oval Office with Narendra Modi. It was such a pointless observation despite its stinging precision. Had Pegasus ‘outrage been perpetrated by China or Russia against their citizens instead of targeting Indian journalists at the likely request of the Indian government, Bidens’ smirk would have acquired a truer contortion.

Therefore, Bidens’ shibboleths on democracy, world peace or the environment are just empty shibboleths. He assured the UN that he did not plan to start a new cold war with China. This was moments after the establishment of an aggressive Anglo-Saxon alliance, the UKUS, which serious analysts fear is ready for a catastrophic war with Beijing. The nuclear submarines Biden promised Australia could take another 19 years to surface, but he left enough room in the interregnum for an error in judgment or even a rush of blood to wreak havoc in an unsuspecting world.

Biden gave Narendra Modi some sweet advice on multicultural democracy. But the president is unable by his policies to undo the damage done to India’s liberal constitution by the country’s most viciously right-wing prime minister to date. While he needs Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil to shake up Russian vaccine diplomacy, Biden also needs Modi in the context of growing militaristic conceptions of the Americas in Asia.

Consider the anomalous nature of Biden and Boris Johnson beating the drums against climate change. Of course, the human species risks annihilation if global warming is not stopped and reversed quickly enough. Who is going to do it? What could either of them say to Bolsonaro when he met them at the UN? Man cleans the Amazon forests. What will Biden advise Australia and India on their coal cooperation despite protests from environmentalists on both sides? Amidst the chaos of Covid-19, Mr. Modi liberalized India’s coal policy. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres responded with a scathing message. Opening up coal was not the way to fight the virus. Of the two magnates currently on the rise in India, one sells oil, the other coal. Take them both to the Glasgow climate meeting to assess the real obstacles ahead.

South Asian countries, led by India, are thwarted by their human development indices in sub-Saharan Africa. Excessively enormous amounts of resources that go into militarist enterprises must be invested in public health and science education. It’s doable. Sudheendra Kulkarni had previously helped Atal Bihari Vajpayee to gather his ideas to ease tensions with Pakistan. He pleaded for India and Pakistan to join China and other Kabul neighbors in joining hands to bail out the struggling landlocked country. This is hardly what Mr. Biden would like India to do. Quite the contrary, it seems.

Remember how Delhi provided the bases for the Bush administration’s Afghan assault 20 years ago. The Times of Indias Washington correspondent is remembered quoting Minister Jaswant Singh to this effect, but the offer was turned down because General Musharraf managed to be coerced and become the imperial sherpa of the day. Reports from India now indicate that the United States is in talks with New Delhi to use airfields in India as staging areas to conduct aerial surveillance and launch attacks against terrorists in and around Afghanistan. How does a man or a missile get to Afghanistan from India? Its via a third country en route. Does this make life easier for South Asia or more struggling with grim omens and uncertainties?

President Joe Bidens’ administration is deeply engaged with New Delhi, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs. It was responding to a request from Republicans whether the Biden administration had contacted New Delhi for using on-horizon capabilities in northwest India’s transit zones to neutralize potential threats against the United States in Afghanistan and in its surroundings.

There is also good news to share. It took a brave US general to come back behind Donald Trumps to warn the Chinese that things may not be in anyone’s control if the outgoing president decides to start shooting at Beijing. There was this bizarre fear at the top of the military command. The general found the courage to assure the Chinese that he would warn them if a plan was launched. So, forget the American quilts and other Jobs. Count on Luiz Incio Lula to face Bolsanaro, Mamata Banerjee to rally the Indian opposition. The Germans have just fine-tuned their policy towards the left of the center, a lesson for the others, a message for Biden.

The writer is Dawns’ correspondent in New Delhi.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

