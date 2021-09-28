Politics
President Jokowi called to intervene in the dismissal of 56 employees of KPK, legal expert: “An opportunity to set a good example”
Over the next three days, 56 KPK employees who fail the National Insight Test (TWK) are expected to be formally removed from their posts.
As the deadline shortens, hundreds of students in Jakarta on Monday 09/27 gathered to urge President Joko Widodo to reverse the dismissal.
Legal experts believe that Jokowi will set a bad precedent if he does not implement the recommendations of the mediator and Komnas HAM regarding the process of transferring the status of a problematic KPK employee.
Meanwhile, former KPK leaders have said the “weakening of the KPK” could spark massive corruption ahead of the 2024 election season.
Even so, officials in the State Palace circle claim that every action by Jokowi is still based on the law, including the TWK issue. So where will this problem go?
Exactly one year ago, two students from Kendari in southeast Sulawesi named Himawan Randi and Muhammad Yusuf died during a protest against what they saw as the weakening of the KPK.
After 12 months, another group of students is still urging President Jokowi to intervene to stop the “weakening of the KPK”.
Specifically, hundreds of students from the All-Indonesian Student Executive Board (BEM SI) have asked Jokowi to reverse the dismissal of 56 KPK employees who failed the TWK.
“We urge Jokowi to be firm and not to delegate obligations to his subordinates,” said BEM SI spokesman Muhammad Rais.
The fate of the 56 KPK employees, made up of senior officials at the head of the investigative working group, is coming to an end. According to the statement of the KPK leadership, they will be honorably dismissed on September 30.
However, anti-corruption activists and student groups said the dismissal could be overturned.
The reason is that the Ombudsman made an official recommendation asking Jokowi to take charge of determining the results of the TWK which they call maladministration.
“Lead by example or open a larger problem”
Referring to the practice of public administration in Sweden, one of the first countries to implement the concept of ombudsman, an administrative law expert from Gajah Mada University, Richo Andi Wibowo, said Jokowi should comply with the recommendations concerning the TWK.
“In Sweden, if the head of the mediator calls him, the head of government will get him standing. So they have such respect for the mediator,” Richo said when contacted.
“This is not the occasion for President Jokowi to let go, but rather to show that he is obeying the recommendations of the mediator.
“This is the opportunity to set a good example. In the future, the ranks of Jokowi and the next government will also be encouraged to follow up on the recommendations of the mediator, ”he said.
Richo fears that Jokowi’s disregard for the Ombudsman’s official recommendations regarding the KPK could trigger broader legal issues. He referred to the results of academic research at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.
“In 2011, academics from Leuven researched the reasons why Eastern Europeans were more lawless and different from conditions in Western Europe,” Richo said.
“The answer is that in Eastern Europe the law is often broken by the government. This makes people distrust of the government and leads to various disobedience of the laws.
“This proves that if Jokowi ignores the recommendations of the mediator and Komnas HAM, it will open up a more complicated situation as it will reveal people who have reason to ignore the law,” Richo said.
When contacted, ombudsperson Robert Endi Jaweng was reluctant to talk about Jokowi’s attitude to his institution’s appeal.
“Wait until Wednesday so you don’t sound too loud,” Robert said.
On the basis of Article 38 of Law 37/2008, the reported party and the leader of the reported party are obliged to act on the recommendations of the ombudsman.
In the final examination report regarding alleged procedural irregularities in the process of transferring the status of KPK employees to state officials, the parties reported are the KPK and the State Civil Service Agency . These two institutions are the responsibility of the executive headed by the president.
Regarding the various charges, the team of experts from the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said Jokowi always acted in accordance with the law.
“Don’t force the president to break the rules. Jokowi is very obedient to laws and regulations,” he said via text message.
Ngabalin said that TWK until the dismissal of 56 KPK employees no longer needed to be questioned. “They can serve in other countries,” he said.
Former KPK chairman Busyro Muqoddas fears that the dismissal of dozens of KPK employees will further eradicate corruption.
Busyro referred to a number of drafted and revised laws, including on job creation and mining and minerals and coal, which he said have created a wedge between state officials, politicians and businessmen.
Massive corruption could occur ahead of the 2024 general election, Busyro said. He said the KPK, which is neither independent nor progressive, will not be able to overcome transactional politics.
“The most fundamental problem with political corruption is transactional democracy in the form of elections based on corruption. This is backed by political lenders or problematic tycoons, ”Busyro said.
“If the law on political parties, general elections and the Pilkada is not revised, it will create very high political costs for participants in regional, legislative and presidential elections.
Busyro referred to the experience of the KPK leadership during its period of saving the state from potential losses of around IDR 264 trillion due to various bribes upon issuance. mining permits.
“One of the things that we touch is the mining mafia. In various provinces there are a lot of mafias and behind them are tycoons,” he said.
“We brought together regional managers and representatives of entrepreneurs. We persuaded them, we did not act right away. Those who did not respond, we took action.
“The result was that many of the 3,000 mining licenses that complied with the regulations were subsequently revoked. But it is very possible that this pattern will increase in the 2024 election,” Busyro said.
Speaking to the press in Jakarta, KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said his institution would not respond to statements from various groups linked to TWK. He said the KPK wanted to show the results of its performance through the prevention and prosecution of corruption.
“KPK, through various prevention, education and prosecution efforts, tries to keep proving its work to the public. Then the public is invited to objectively evaluate it,” Ali said.
Regarding the results of the Indonesian political indicators survey, public confidence in the KPK is now declining. Often seated in the first two, he is now in fourth position with 65%, behind the TNI, the President and the Police.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/indonesia/indonesia-58663229
