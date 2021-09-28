Boris Johnson’s US lamb ban called ‘misleading’ according to UK government email leaks





Boris Johnson’s claims that the United States is lifting the ban on British lamb have been called misleading by his own government officials. Leaked emails reveal that it is extremely unlikely that kebabs and koftas were part of the original deal despite the PM saying they would. An official said there was no deadline for lifting the ban. Johnson’s announcement prompted an official to email a colleague telling him some of his words were misleading. SNP MSP and former sheep farmer Jim Fairlie said: Boris Johnson has been skewered by his own dishonesty. These are damning revelations from inside the UK government that seem to show that the Prime Minister has openly tried to mislead people. Exports of British lamb to the United States have been banned since 1989, following the first outbreak of mad cow disease. During a trip to the United States last week, Johnson raised hopes among British lamb farmers by saying the ban would be lifted.





He boasted: I can tell you today that what the United States was going to get now was a completely unwarranted, decades-old lifting of the ban that discriminated against British farmers. British lamb ban. We are going to be able to export British lamb to the United States for the first time in decades. He said: It will be for kebabs, koftas, lamb burgers that the people of the United States will finally be supplied by Britain. Emails from Defra, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, raise serious questions about Johnson’s claims. EMAIL 1 Sent: 23 September 2021 14:35 I wanted to contact you in light of the Prime Minister’s statement to the media yesterday regarding market access for UK lamb in the US and the lifting of the current ban – some of his statements were misleading and therefore we have prepared a few responsive lines, please see the email below. I have to stress that these are not public lines – they are only from a political point of view, to give an overview of the current situation. Our colleagues in the press service will contact their counterparts in the coming days to provide public lines to take. Please pass them on to all your colleagues concerned, but with the important caveat that they are intended for internal use only. Any questions, please ask. Thank you EMAIL 2 (sent as part of the first e-mail) Sent: September 23, 2021 2:09 PM Dear all Unfortunately, we have not been able to obtain permission to communicate, which is why I am sharing the following project lines with you for your information only and not for public sharing. Please treat as OFFSEN. I understand that the communications team will have been in contact with the respective communications offices regarding press and media management. I am providing the information below, approved only from a political point of view to inform your understanding. To clarify, we understand the ban has yet to be lifted, but we expect a final rule review (which will recommend lifting the ban) to be released within next week. That said, there would still be many steps to take before Exports could comment (sic). A brief sketch of the period below as I understand it. We will also contact political colleagues to clarify understanding. Final review of small ruminant rule expected by September 28 Update to the small ruminants rule released at some point after that – that’s when the ban would effectively be lifted After that, the United States agrees export terms with us Export preparations, audits take place Exports should then take place a few months later. Kebabs, koftas – as appointed by the Prime Minister – are extremely unlikely to be initially eligible for exports due to specific requirements for these products. Defra will draft reactionary lines to regain control of the storytelling as soon as possible. Please watch this space. Background information: We welcome the opportunity to send our delicious lamb to the United States, as we already do to destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan and Canada.

Once released, the long-awaited update to the Small Ruminants Rule will mean the UK and US will be able to negotiate and agree on export terms, so businesses across the UK can profit from the trade route.

British beef imports to the US started in October 2020. This follows the successful audit of UK meat processing systems in July / August 2019 by the Food Safety Inspection Service ( FSIS) from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Lamb exports from the UK (and many other countries, including the entire European Union) are currently banned from importing into the United States due to national legislation known as the Rule small ruminants (SRR).

A consultation has been underway to revoke the SRR since 2016. While it is recognized that the risk of scrapie is considered insignificant, this remains a controversial issue due to political pressure in the United States regarding the protection of meat from domestic lamb / sheep in the United States. Marlet.

The final review of the Small Ruminants Rule (SRR) is expected to be completed by September 28, 2021, and a final update to the rule will then be released. This update will embody the lifting of the ban. [if pushed] Please contact me or contact the team if you have any further questions. An email from September 23, a day after the announcement, saw an official say: I wanted to contact you in light of the Prime Minister’s statement to the media yesterday regarding market access for British lamb in the United States. United and the lifting of the current ban, some of what he said was misleading and therefore we have prepared some responsive lines, please see the email below. I must stress that these are not public lines, but only from a political point of view, to give an overview of the current situation. The email made it clear that the ban had not yet been lifted and that there would be many steps to be taken before exports could take place. The official noted: Kebabs, koftas, as appointed by the Prime Minister, are extremely unlikely to be initially eligible for exports due to specific requirements for these products. Defra will draft reactionary lines to regain control of the storytelling as soon as possible. Please watch this space. The official also wrote that, if pushed, the following could be said: We understand the final publication of the updated rule, and therefore the lifting of the ban is not subject to a deadline. In 2019, sheepmeat exports from Scotland were estimated to be 32 million, with the European Union accounting for around over 99%.





Labors Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: Once again Boris Johnson has been skewered by the truth. There was no substance to his promises and he remained sheepish. A Defra spokeswoman said: We are not commenting on the leaked documents. A ministerial source said Johnson and Biden had agreed the ban should be lifted, and we are working on the details to implement it. Downing Street has been approached for comment. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

