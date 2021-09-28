Xi raised the case of Huawei’s CFO in a recent appeal …





(Add quotes, redesigns) By Alexandra Alper WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that the near simultaneous release of a senior Huawei executive and two Canadians detained shortly after his arrest was not a prisoner exchange, but said that these measures had been taken during an appeal between the Chinese and US presidents a few weeks earlier. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou flew to China from Canada on Friday after reaching a deal with US prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against him, a point of tension between China. and the United States. Hours after news of the deal was heard, the two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng’s arrest were released from Chinese prisons and were on their way back to Canada. Beijing had denied that their arrests were related. When asked if the White House was involved in negotiating a “prisoner swap,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the premise. The deferred prosecution agreement with Meng was “an action of the Department of Justice, which is an independent Department of Justice. This is a matter of law enforcement,” she said, adding: “There is no connection”. But Psaki also confirmed that in a phone call on September 9, two weeks before the announcements, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised Meng’s case and US President Joe Biden called for the release of the two Canadians, the man businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, detained in China for more than 1,000 days. “It should come as no surprise that President Xi brought up the Huawei official, but (…) there was no negotiation on this call. These two leaders spoke about the cases of these people but he did not ‘There have been no negotiations on this, “Psaki said. When asked, Psaki said she was unsure whether Biden was aware of the state of negotiations between Meng’s attorneys and the Justice Department. Meng had been arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Canada under a US warrant and was charged with bank and wire fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 over the telecommunications equipment giant’s business dealings with Iran. . The years-long extradition drama had been a central source of contention in the increasingly difficult relationship between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling the case must be closed to help end a deadlock diplomatic. Psaki stressed that the deal announced on Friday did not indicate an easing of US concerns over Chinese behavior. “Our policy has not changed, our policy towards China,” Psaki said. “We are not looking for conflict. It is a competitive relationship and we will continue to hold the PRC to account for its unfair economic practices, its coercive actions in the world and its human rights violations,” he said. she said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Heather Timmons) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

