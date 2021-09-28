Report: Trump could face multiple criminal charges for his efforts to overturn Georgia election





In 2021, this is essentially a full-time job to keep up with the many lawsuits, civil inquiries and criminal investigations against Donald Trump which, if you can believe it, exceeds the number of times a human woman has agreed. to marry her. . On the prosecution front, in March the ex-president faced more than two dozen, which normal people who haven’t spent their entire lives suing or being sued thousands of times consider a lot. On civil matters, the New York attorney general is currently investigating whether the Trump Organization has manipulated the value of its assets for loans and tax breaks, and recently won a big court victory. Then, of course, there are the criminal investigations, which are probably at the forefront of Trump’s mind given that they could lead him to go to jail. Obviously, there’s the one run by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has already produced numerous charges against the company Trump and its long-time CFO, with more indictments expected. On top of that, he is also the subject of a criminal investigation by the DC Attorney General for inciting the attack on the Capitol, while in Fulton County, Georgia, the prosecutors office is reviewing his attempt to cancel the 2020 elections. And according to legal experts, this last situation could end very badly for him!

In a new 109-page report, DC’s think tank, the Brookings Institution, analyzed publicly available evidence regarding efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Georgian officials to change the legal outcome elections, concluding that the 45th president could be charged with several crimes. Obviously, one of the least useful things Trump has going for him is his infamous phone call to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 3, in which Trump told the guy to find 11,780 votes to overthrow. Joe Bidens’ victory in the State. There’s no way I’ll lose Georgia, Trump said repeatedly throughout the call, although of course he did. There is no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.

The report also notes that Trump has both publicly lobbied and personally contacted a number of Republican officials in the state, including Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp, to enlist their help in declaring him the winner. (The men did not agree to the plot, which could explain why Trump claimed to support Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia over the weekend.) The report, written by Norman Eisen, Joshua Matz, Donald Ayer, Gwen Keyes Fleming, Colby Galliher, Jason Harrow and Raymond P. Tolentino note that the then president called Carr and Kemp in December to beg them to accept his increasingly desperate plans to overturn certification of his loss. The authors warn that criminal liability could also extend to Trump’s allies, including Rudy Giuliani.

Among the charges that Trump himself could be charged with, the authors say, is criminal solicitation to commit electoral fraud; intentional interference with the exercise of electoral functions; conspiracy to commit electoral fraud; criminal solicitation; and RICO State violations, in addition to violations of more than a dozen other laws of the State of Georgia. We conclude that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia puts him at substantial risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes, the report says.

Referring to the fact that Trump would likely claim that everything he did was only part of his job as president, the report states: of the extent of presidential power.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that the investigation was active and ongoing, but declined to reveal details. Prosecutors have reportedly appeared before a grand jury to request subpoenas for witnesses and documents; hired top state experts on racketeering and conspiracy laws; interviewed at least four of Raffensperger’s closest advisers; and began coordinating with members of Congress to probe the events surrounding January 6.

Trump’s advisers have responded to the Georgia investigation exactly as one would expect if given attention over the past five years. This is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everyone is clear about it, Jason Miller said in a statement after the investigation launched at the spring.

Nothing to see here, just the governor of South Dakota apparently abusing his position of power to obtain a real estate license for his daughter

Since she refuses to do anything about COVID-19, Kristi Noem has a lot of free time for such activities. According to Associated Press:

Just days after a South Dakota agency decided to turn down his daughter’s application to become a chartered real estate appraiser, Governor Kristi Noem called the state employee who ran the agency, the woman’s direct supervisor and secretary of state for labor. Noems’ daughter was also present. Kassidy Peters, then 26, finally achieved certification in November 2020, four months after meeting at her mother’s office. A week later, the Labor Secretary called agency manager Sherry Bren to demand his retirement, according to an age discrimination complaint Bren filed against the department. Bren, 70, finally quit her job last March after the state paid her $ 200,000 to withdraw the complaint.

According to the AP, Peters applied to become a licensed residential appraiser, which would result in a substantial increase in income, in September 2019 and at the end of July 2020 the program led by Bren decided to deny the license, which would occur when an applicant working samples do not meet minimum compliance with national standards. On July 26, Bren received a text telling him to be at the governor’s office the next morning to discuss the appraiser certification procedures. Besides Noem and Peters, Bren says the meeting included Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman; supervisor of Brens; the Advocate General of Governors; and, participating by telephone, the governor’s chief of staff and a lawyer from the state labor and regulatory department. Bren alleged in her complaint that a day before Peters received her certification, Hultman called her to discuss her concerns about the appraiser certification program, and subsequently requested her retirement, citing an alleged inability to change speed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/donald-trump-georgia-criminal-investigation-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

