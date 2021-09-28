PPP ministers raise questions about KCR plan – Journal





KARACHI: Hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to erase “all political differences for the development of Karachi,” Sindh ministers raised serious questions about the plan. Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and said the federal government rushed its breakthrough.

They said the KCR was in fact relaunched in 2004 and the federal government was just taking credit for the work of previous governments.

The ministers also claimed that the federal government announced the inauguration of the massive public transport project without hiring a consultant and without waiting for its investigation data, which was crucial in determining the estimated time frame for its completion.

They said the investigation could take two years, but the federal government was misleading the public by promising them to launch the project by 2023.

Center accused of attributing to itself the work of previous governments

Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani said the project was relaunched in 2004.

JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency] was then entrusted with the task of preparing its feasibility and suggesting its effectiveness after so many years. JICA completed its work in 2006. Finally in 2016, the then CM [Sindh] Murad Ali Shah had proposed [the then prime minister] Nawaz Sharif to join KCR in CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor]. This is the story of this project. Since then, the previous and current federal government has ignored this project. The PTI government only intervened in KCR after the chief justice heard suo motu and ordered the service to restart, he said.

Mr Ghani questioned PTI governments claiming to create a new modern KCR while referring to the route plan shared by Pakistan Railways which suggested that the service would be launched on the same route that was originally designed in 1964.

He assured the prime minister and the federal government of the support due to the Sindh government, but said there were several questions and confusions that were needed to be answered. It will be better if both sides know the details and have all the relevant data for an effective KCR restoration, he added.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah said in a statement that the mega project would not deliver the desired results due to several technical shortcomings.

First, the project was never approved by any relevant forum, he said. Second, even if you [the federal government] decided to launch the project at all costs, you need to do it right. These types of huge and massive projects always require the services of internationally renowned consultants who advise the government on the next step. No consultant has yet been hired, which puts a question mark on this project.

Second, he said, the federal government had already finalized its construction plan where it was to raise an elevated structure and where it would build underpasses without waiting for the results of the investigation. The survey, he said, could take two years to provide accurate data.

I fail to understand how the federal government claims that the people of Karachi would benefit from the services of the KCR by 2023. Transparency in the awarding of contracts on a multibillion rupee project still remains a concern. and we, as a project partner, don’t know what mechanism the federal government has built for this, Shah said.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 September 2021

