Politics
Watch video: PM Modi dedicates 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to fight climate change and malnutrition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to the nation in an effort to educate the masses for the adoption of climate resilient technologies.
The crop varieties were started by the Prime Minister as part of a pan-Indian program organized in all institutes of the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR), state and central agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK ).
Let us know!
What kind of content would you like to see from us this year?
During the program, PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance in Raipur.
PM Modi also distributed the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities, and interacted with farmers who are using innovative methods and addressing the rally.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said 86 percent of the country’s farmers are small-scale farmers and the prime minister has focused on improving income of these farmers.
The Prime Minister believes that farmers should not depend on the compassion of others, but should uplift themselves on their own. For this, several programs such as PM-KISAN and transport facilities via Kisan rails have been launched to empower them, he said.
From seeds to market, facilities are provided to ensure their income doubles and helps to empower India in the agricultural sector, he added.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur. He said this institute will promote agriculture in the state.
“Climate change is a cause of concern around the world. We are seeing its impact in our region. There are two reasons – one is natural and the other is a reduction of carbon in the soil,” he said. he said, and stressed on conducting an in-depth study to determine the impact of climate change in the country.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Livestock and Poultry Parshottam Rupala, State Ministers for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and former CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh were present at the event.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 35 crop varieties with special traits:
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement: Crop varieties with special characteristics have been developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) to meet the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition.
Thirty-five of these crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content were developed in 2021. These include a drought tolerant chickpea variety; pigeon peas resistant to wilt and sterility; early maturing variety of soybeans; disease-resistant varieties of rice and biofortified varieties of wheat, millet, maize and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans.
These varieties of crops with special traits also include those that deal with anti-nutritional factors found in certain crops that adversely affect human and animal health. Examples of such varieties include Pusa Double Zero Mustard 33, the first canola-grade hybrid RCH 1 with 2 percent erucic acid and 30 ppm glucosinolates, and a soy variety free of two anti-nutritional factors, namely the inhibitor of Kunitz trypsin and lipoxygenase. Other varieties with special characteristics have been developed for soybeans, sorghum and miniature corn, among others, the statement added.
About the National Institute for Biotic Stress Management
The National Institute for Biotic Stress Management in Raipur was established to undertake basic and strategic research on biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute started PG courses from the 2020-21 academic session.
About the Green Campus Awards
The Green Campus Awards were launched to motivate state and central agricultural universities to develop or adopt such practices that will make their campuses greener and cleaner, and motivate students to get involved in “Swachh Bharat Mission”, Waste to Wealth Mission and the community connect according to the National Education Policy-2020.
(With entries from ANI and PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Posted on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:10 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/watch-video-pm-modi-dedicates-35-crop-varieties-with-special-traits-to-address-climate-change-malnutrition-heres-all-you-need-to-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]