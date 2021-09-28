Watch video: PM Modi dedicates 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to fight climate change and malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to the nation in an effort to educate the masses for the adoption of climate resilient technologies.

The crop varieties were started by the Prime Minister as part of a pan-Indian program organized in all institutes of the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR), state and central agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK ).

During the program, PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance in Raipur.

PM Modi also distributed the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities, and interacted with farmers who are using innovative methods and addressing the rally.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said 86 percent of the country’s farmers are small-scale farmers and the prime minister has focused on improving income of these farmers.

The Prime Minister believes that farmers should not depend on the compassion of others, but should uplift themselves on their own. For this, several programs such as PM-KISAN and transport facilities via Kisan rails have been launched to empower them, he said.

From seeds to market, facilities are provided to ensure their income doubles and helps to empower India in the agricultural sector, he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur. He said this institute will promote agriculture in the state.

“Climate change is a cause of concern around the world. We are seeing its impact in our region. There are two reasons – one is natural and the other is a reduction of carbon in the soil,” he said. he said, and stressed on conducting an in-depth study to determine the impact of climate change in the country.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Livestock and Poultry Parshottam Rupala, State Ministers for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and former CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh were present at the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 35 crop varieties with special traits:

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement: Crop varieties with special characteristics have been developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) to meet the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition.

Thirty-five of these crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content were developed in 2021. These include a drought tolerant chickpea variety; pigeon peas resistant to wilt and sterility; early maturing variety of soybeans; disease-resistant varieties of rice and biofortified varieties of wheat, millet, maize and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans.

These varieties of crops with special traits also include those that deal with anti-nutritional factors found in certain crops that adversely affect human and animal health. Examples of such varieties include Pusa Double Zero Mustard 33, the first canola-grade hybrid RCH 1 with 2 percent erucic acid and 30 ppm glucosinolates, and a soy variety free of two anti-nutritional factors, namely the inhibitor of Kunitz trypsin and lipoxygenase. Other varieties with special characteristics have been developed for soybeans, sorghum and miniature corn, among others, the statement added.

About the National Institute for Biotic Stress Management

The National Institute for Biotic Stress Management in Raipur was established to undertake basic and strategic research on biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute started PG courses from the 2020-21 academic session.

About the Green Campus Awards

The Green Campus Awards were launched to motivate state and central agricultural universities to develop or adopt such practices that will make their campuses greener and cleaner, and motivate students to get involved in “Swachh Bharat Mission”, Waste to Wealth Mission and the community connect according to the National Education Policy-2020.

(With entries from ANI and PTI)

