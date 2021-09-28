From the village of Shibadong to the UN resolution

The picturesque village of Shibadong

Deep in the Wuling Mountains in the northwest of central China’s Hunan Province are many beautiful and unique villages of the Tujia and Miao ethnic groups. With rural Wuyuan-style architecture, terraced farmland and limitless green fields, these villages are truly a feast for the eyes. Shibadong is its epitome. Once poverty stricken, Shibadong is now known to have successfully overcome poverty. Guided by the concept of “targeted poverty reduction” of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, this once impoverished remote village has achieved moderate prosperity with a beautiful environment and better life for the people.

Secretary-General Xi Jinping with local officials and villagers in Shibadong on the afternoon of November 3, 2013

In 2013, Secretary General Xi Jinping visited Shibadong, where he first put forward the important notion of “targeted poverty reduction”. “In the fight against poverty, we must avoid doing nothing but empty words or setting unrealistic goals. Instead, we need to take a reality-based, case-by-case, category-specific, and targeted approach. Putting this notion into practice, Shibadong actively explored a new model of targeted poverty reduction that could be applied elsewhere. It has developed industries by exploiting local natural resources and adopted poverty reduction measures tailored to each household. Bearing in mind Secretary General Xi’s words, the local Party branch led the villagers to overcome eternal poverty, completely transforming the lives of the villagers and the face of the village. The net income per capita rose to 18,369 yuan (2,845 yuan in 2020 from only 1,668 yuan in 2013. The whole village is lifted out of poverty and is now making great strides on the road to rural revitalization. Shibadong is a good example of targeted poverty alleviation campaign in China.

China’s success in reducing poverty has caught the attention of the rest of the world. During Secretary General Xi’s visit to Laos in November 2017, he had a one-on-one with the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Laotian President Bounnhang Vorachith.

Bounnhang pointed out that Laos has a good natural endowment, but its agriculture is hampered by a lack of capital and technology.

Xi replied that the agricultural sector can be a key area of ​​bilateral cooperation. China can not only help Laos make good use of its natural strengths, but also help more people lift themselves out of poverty.

Bounnhang visits Shibadong

In June 2018, Bounnhang visited the village of Shibadong. The Lao leader and his party were impressed by the peaceful and prosperous village life in the green mountains. Bounnhang interacted with villagers and county and village level officials in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture about the villagers’ lives and livelihoods. He said he was happy to hear about Shibadong’s huge changes in a short period of time and his success in ending poverty by acting on Secretary-General Xi’s idea of ​​targeted poverty reduction. China’s approach of ensuring that Party secretaries at five levels, namely village, town, county, municipality (prefecture) and province, fully assume their responsibilities in reducing the poverty to ensure full implementation gave him food for thought. There were still many poor people and households in Laos, and Shibadong’s experience and practice of poverty reduction is worth learning. Laos and China are good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners: the two Parties and countries have always worked side by side and supported each other when needed. We must learn from each other and help each other to achieve common development.

Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Secretary General and Lao President Bounnhang Vorachiths Respond to Letter to Villagers in Shibadong

During the Laos Songkran (Lao New Year) festival in April 2019, the villagers of Shibadong wrote a letter to Bounnhang, informing him of the development of the village over the past year and sent him New Year’s greetings. Bounnhang responded to the villagers soon after. He recalled the warm hospitality he and his delegation had received and noted that the success of Shibadong provides valuable experience for Laos in its efforts to reduce poverty and emerge from underdevelopment.

The “targeted poverty alleviation” approach, reflecting Chinese wisdom, has gained international recognition. On December 20, 2018, at the initiative of China, the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “Eradication of rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” co-sponsored by the G77 and China. Concepts such as “targeted poverty alleviation”, “cooperation for the benefit of all” and “building a community with a shared future for humanity” advocated by Secretary-General Xi Jinping were enshrined in the resolution. , offering China’s solution to eradicate rural poverty around the world.

National synthesis and recommendation conference on poverty reduction held at the Grand Palais du Peuple on February 25, 2021

At the National Poverty Reduction Synthesis and Praise Conference on February 25, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping said, “China, at the important moment of the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, has won a All-round victory in the fight against poverty with the joint efforts of the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups. All 98.99 million rural people living below the current poverty line are lifted out of poverty and all 832 poverty stricken counties and 128,000 poor villages are lifted out of poverty. ”“ This is another great miracle of history! ”At the conference, Shibadong Village received the National Anti-Poverty Model.

UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres noted that China’s achievement is a significant contribution to achieving a better and more prosperous world as envisioned by the United Nations Development Agenda 2030. sustainable. China’s extraordinary achievements bring hope and inspiration to the entire international community.

China’s contribution to humanity’s fight against poverty gives courage, experience and strength to more people on this planet as they strive to end poverty absolute. What happened in China fully demonstrates that poverty is neither predestined nor invincible, that the rights to subsistence and development are basic human rights, and that the cause of poverty reduction is a noble pursuit that requires concrete actions. Standing at a new starting point, China will wholeheartedly share the secret of its success in eradicating poverty with the rest of the world and continue to work with other countries for the noble cause of peace and development. .