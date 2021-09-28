Politics
Boris Johnson urged to let key workers have priority access to gas pumps
Health bosses, workers’ unions and the mayor of London have called on Boris Johnson to allow major UK workers to have priority access to gas pumps.
The prime minister has put the military on hold to help ease the country’s fuel crisis, which has seen long lines of cars at gas stations and pump closures for four days due to a fuel shortage. heavy truck delivery drivers.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said designated gas stations should be reserved for essential workers such as doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, teachers and police.
During the fuel crisis of September 2000, the government introduced rules designating specific service stations for essential workers, allowing the capital to keep moving, he said.
The government must urgently consider taking the necessary steps to ensure that key workers who need to drive to work can do so.
There have been reports of medics unable to get to work due to the fuel crisis.
Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the Board of the British Medical Association (BMA), said: Emergency and essential workers depend on fuel both to get to work and for their work itself, whether it s This includes going to hospitals, surgeries and other health facilities, or for ambulances to reach people in need of urgent care and for general practitioners to visit very ill patients at home.
Everyone will have their own reasons for needing to refuel, but as the pumps dry up there is a real risk that NHS staff will not be able to do their jobs and provide life-saving care and services to people. people who urgently need it.
He said healthcare and essential workers must have priority access to fuel so they can continue their crucial work and ensure patient care.
Unison, who represents health, education and utility workers, called on the government to set up gas stations that can only be used by key workers.
Its general secretary, Christina McAnea, said: Critical staff need to be able to get to their jobs so they can continue to provide the services that many rely on.
Paramedics, nurses, caregivers, educational assistants, police and other key workers should not be left behind or forced to stand in line for hours just to get to a pump.
The government could solve this problem now by using emergency powers to designate gas stations for the exclusive use of key workers.
Patricia Marquis, Director for England at the Royal College of Nursing, said: We already know that some nurses are warning their employers that they may not be able to be there tomorrow to ensure that the shifts can be safely insured, she said Monday.
In light of these supply issues, healthcare and care workers must be a priority or patient care will be compromised.
The EveryDoctor campaign group said at least one NHS organization held an emergency meeting after staff were unable to attend.
A Bedfordshire hospital consultant told the organization, which represents 1,700 doctors: We had an emergency discussion this morning. Two consultants from our department are absent and cannot get to work. Two more in reserve. All four gas stations within four miles of our hospital are closed without fuel.
Army tanker drivers have been put on hold to deliver fuel, but will need five days of specialized training.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: The men and women of our armed forces stand ready to relieve transport pressures where they are greatest.
This is why I authorized their increased preparation so that they are ready to intervene if necessary.
|
