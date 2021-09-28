PM Narendra Modi launches 35 specialty crops to fight climate change and malnutrition





PM Modi has launched 35 varieties of special crops to fight climate change and malnutrition New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched 35 varieties of crops with special traits – developed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) – to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. The new crop varieties were dedicated to the nation through a video conference held at all ICAR institutes, state and central agricultural universities and Krishi Vighyan Kendra. According to the Prime Minister’s Office or PMO, 35 crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content were developed in 2021. These include a drought tolerant chickpea variety, mosaic and sterility resistant pigeon pea, an early maturing soybean variety, disease resistant rice varieties and biofortified wheat varieties. , millet, corn and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans. These varieties of crops with special traits also include those that deal with anti-nutritional factors found in certain crops that adversely affect human and animal health. Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said 86 percent of the country’s farmers are small-scale farmers and the prime minister has focused on improving income of these farmers. The Prime Minister believes that farmers should not depend on the compassion of others, but should raise themselves up on their own. For this, several programs such as PM-KISAN and transport facilities via Kisan rails have been launched to empower them, he said. From seeds to market, facilities are provided to ensure their income doubles and helps to empower India in the agricultural sector, he added. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur. He said this institute will promote agriculture in the state. “Climate change is a cause of concern around the world. We are seeing its impact in our region. There are two reasons – one is natural and the other is the reduction of carbon in the soil,” he said. he said, and insisted on conducting a comprehensive study to determine the impact of climate change in the country. Union Minister for Fisheries, Livestock and Poultry Parshottam Rupala, State Ministers for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh attended the event. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

