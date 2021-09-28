Jokowi’s helicopter clears the IDR 405 T, who gets it?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has released a budget of Rs 404.7 trillion to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The realization of the funds issued is recorded until September 24, 2021. The budget comes from the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) which is allocated 744.77 billion rupees this year. This means that the realization of disbursed funds reached 54.3% of the total ceiling. This budget is given to the people most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through five clusters. Both in terms of health, social protection and business incentives. First, the achievement of the Health Cluster reached Rp 100.5 trillion, or 46.8% of the Rp 214.96 trillion ceiling. This is given for the distribution of free drug packages, the cost of treating Covid patients , incentives for health workers, purchase of vaccines and vaccinations using JKN contribution for people who cannot afford and are affected by the pandemic. Second, the realization of the social protection cluster reached Rp 116.02 trillion, or 62.2% of the ceiling of Rp 186.64 trillion. This perlinsos budget is the most absorbed compared to the others. For this purpose, it is used to help the community by providing social assistance such as basic food aid, cash assistance, wage subsidy assistance, internet quota assistance, electricity subsidies. rice aid for vulnerable communities. Third, the group of priority programs that have been achieved is Rp60.70 trillion, or 51.5% of the ceiling of Rp117.94 trillion. This budget is used for labor-intensive programs. works in ministries / institutions, tourism sector, food security programs to provide loans to regions whose original regional income (PAD) has fallen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fourth, the MSME and Business Support Cluster that was disbursed amounted to Rp68.38 trillion, or 42.1% of the Rp 162.40 trillion cap. These funds are used to help micro- enterprises, providing interest rate subsidies and credit guarantees for MSMEs and enterprises. Fifth, the corporate incentive package that has been implemented amounts to Rs 59 08 trillion, 94.0% of the Rs 6283 trillion cap. This budget is intended to help economic actors through tax incentives, such as the tax exemption for employees (PPh 21 DTP) until the last tax reduction for the purchase of a car and a house. new. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



