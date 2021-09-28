Politics
UAE moves and shakes in anticipation of US withdrawal
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Senior UAE politicians and diplomats have been busy in recent weeks, with a flurry of visits and handshakes, lectures and photo ops signaling even more recalibrations in relations with the Gulf States.
On the table in August and September, a rapprochement with Turkey and Qatar, as well as renewed alliances with France and the United Kingdom.
It was the same time, too, for a swim in Saudi Arabia, where a once-strong friendship had recently turned sour.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MBZ, spearheaded the measures, along with his number two, the UAE’s national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed.
They are also on the road, after years of largely unsuccessful foreign intervention from Yemen to Libya have forced the UAE to reassess its foreign policy.
There is now a perception in Abu Dhabi, Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Middle East fellow at the Baker Institute, told Asia Times, that the UAE cannot fight fires everywhere.
Indeed, recent statements by a longtime ally, the United States, that their commitments in the region are evolving, alongside Washington’s recent debacle in Afghanistan, have highlighted the fact that the United Arab Emirates are more vulnerable than they thought, adds Coates Ulrichsen.
Now, a policy of tactical rapprochement with former enemies and renewed relations with former allies appear to be underway, as UAE leaders wait to see how the Biden administration unfolds as mid – term of office of the United States Congress and the presidential elections of 2024.
In these uncertain times, old friends in Paris and London are being polled, while recent wrinkles in relations with regional rivals are smoothed out.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, meets with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Ankara Presidential Complex on August 18, 2021. Photo: AFP / Mustafa Kamaci / Agency Anadolu
Talk about Turkey
As for these regional rivals, relations with one in particular collapsed after the Arab Spring, when Abu Dhabi defended the regional status quo and Ankara firmly supported Islamist rebel groups from Morocco to Syria. .
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates then found themselves on either side of the front line in Libya, while vying for influence in the Horn of Africa.
The UAE has also supported Greece and Cyprus in their disputes with Turkey over the eastern Mediterranean sea borders and gas claims. Abu Dhabi has also paved the way for the Arab world by recognizing Israel, which also has poor relations with Turkey.
Abu Dhabi was one of the driving forces behind the 2017 Arab Quartet blockade against the Turkish ally of Qatar, which was finally abandoned in January this year.
So, it was a big surprise to many when in mid-August Sheikh Tahnoon met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
UAE Palace Advisor Anwar Gargash, one of the main architects of the UAE’s most active foreign policy in recent years, called the Erdogan-Tahnoon meeting historic and positive.
Erdogan raised the possibility that serious investments from the UAE may present itself to Turkey as a potentially useful lifeline for the economically struggling Turkish leader.
A month later, on September 21, the new heat between the UAE and Turkey also bore its first fruits, with Turkish Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Dubai for a major gas conference. natural.
The gas projects could help us resolve some of the regional conflicts, our conflicts between neighbors, Bayraktar said.
Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, who was reportedly banned from entering the UAE less than a year ago due to the blockade, was also present at the conference.
To further illustrate how relations have mellowed recently, on September 19, images were posted on Twitter showing Sheikh Tahnoon and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani all smiles and in bathing suits at a resort. exclusive to the Red Sea.
The resort was in Neom, Saudi Arabia, and joined them in the photo by Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.
Relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have not been good since the UAE withdrew from its joint military expedition to Yemen in 2019, a conflict that has since seen major breakthroughs for the allies of the United Arab Emirates. Iran and the enemies of Saudi Arabia, the Houthis.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi leaves a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London on December 10, 2020. Photo: AFP / David Cliff / NurPhoto
Old allies
Sheikh Tahnoon has dealt with Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Coates Ulrichsen said, given the animosity that MBZ has accumulated in those countries while driving UAE foreign policy. Instead, MBZ focused on consolidating and deepening partnerships that were not under such strain.
Thus MBZ arrived in Paris and then in London in mid-September to discuss new partnerships for the future with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
For Paris, Abu Dhabi is the key strategic ally in the region, Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Europe and Middle East program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Asia Times.
France and the United Arab Emirates have both backed Libyan General Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized government backed by Turkey in the recent conflict. France also supported Greece and Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey over the eastern Mediterranean.
The French army has a base in the United Arab Emirates and numerous military contracts with Abu Dhabi.
France has been extremely active in the Middle East in recent years, adds Barnes-Dacey, taking a seat at the high table.
Indeed, when the leaders and ministers of Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Baghdad last month, France was the only non-Middle Eastern country represented.
The UK, meanwhile, was the former colonial ruler of the UAE and still maintains close ties with the country militarily, economically and personally.
MBZ not only visited London, but also Sandhurst Military College for his son’s parade, says Coates Ulrichsen. There are many links between UK and UAE, UK can say: in the region for a long time and we are not going anywhere now.
MBZ’s trip to London was also followed by an announcement of US $ 14 billion of new Emirati investment in the UK.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Fontainebleau on September 15, 2021, before their working lunch. Photo credit: AFP / Stefano Rellandini
Fill emptyness
There is a clear perception now that the United States is disengaging from the region, says Barnes-Dacey, and other countries will undoubtedly try to fill this gap.
It remains to be seen, however, how accurate this perception of US withdrawal is, as the Gulf states are still the key to US deployment in the region.
The latest US drone strike to hit Kabul during the recent evacuation took off from the Al-Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates, notes Coates Ulrichsen.
Yet the perception of withdrawal and uncertainty about the future of the Biden administration, as it faces congressional elections next year, is still strong, with Abu Dhabi and other regional states now trying. to diversify, adds Coates Ulrichsen.
In this regard, the UAE’s recent rapprochements with regional powers and the courtesy of longer-standing Western partners may be a wise tactic, as former rivals continue to go round in circles awaiting the next decision.
