Biden has no plans to call Imran Khan soon: spokesperson





New York, September 28 Joe Biden has no immediate plans to call Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who blamed Washington for the mess in Afghanistan and its fallout in Islamabad, according to the president’s spokesperson. American Jen Psaki.

Asked by a reporter if Biden would call Khan “soon”, Psaki said on Monday: “I have nothing to predict at the moment.”

While officials at different levels of the US government have spoken to their Pakistani counterparts, Biden has not personally contacted Khan.

The reporter said that while Biden was “in mid-meeting” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, Khan at the UN issued “scathing criticism of US actions in Afghanistan. And he lamented the lack of direct engagement between him and President Biden “.

“Why did the president not use this aggressive diplomacy to respond to the Pakistani prime minister’s call to engage directly? ” she asked.

Psaki replied, “The president hasn’t spoken with all the foreign leaders yet; that’s absolutely true. But of course he has a team of experts deployed to do just that.

“I wouldn’t read too much of a leader-to-leader call in this particular regard.”

Khan had given a similar reaction when an interviewer asked him about Biden’s silence.

Asked by a CNN interviewer earlier this month about not having had a personal conversation with Biden, Khan said: “I imagine he’s very busy, but our relationship with the United States doesn’t not just depend on a phone call, it must be multidimensional romantic relationship. “

In Monday’s briefing, Psaki said, “We have been in contact at a very high level with Pakistani officials from the State Department, the Defense Department and other key elements of the administration. To

“We continue to work together and work on initiatives where we can, to clearly state what concerns us.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week in New York and had several phone conversations with him.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also spoken on several occasions with Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to travel to Pakistan next month on a trip that will also take her to India.

On September 24, Khan spoke at the UN right after the Biden Quad Summit with Modi and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia.

“There is a lot of concern in the United States about taking care of the performers and anyone who has helped the United States. And U.S ? asked the Pakistani leader.

Khan gave a long list of American wrongs to his country and blamed it for the way the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

“The only reason we have suffered so much is because we have become an ally of the United States, of the coalition, in the war in Afghanistan. Attacks have been carried out from Afghan soil to Pakistan. less, there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciating it, imagine what it feels like when we are blamed for this turn of events in Afghanistan. “

He recalled that the Afghan mujahedin had been trained and supported by the United States when they fought the Soviet Union.

Khan said that in 2006 he met Biden, who was then a senator, and told him that a military solution was not possible in Afghanistan and called for a political settlement.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l @ .in and follow @aruluis)

