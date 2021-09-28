Politics
Biden’s infrastructure program pushes Xi in the right direction
Richard Heydarian is an Asian-based scholar, columnist and author of “The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt Against Elite Democracy” and “The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China and the New Struggle for Global Mastery”.
At the first in-person Quad Security Dialogue, or Quad, summit over the weekend, the United States, Japan, Australia and India continued a number of initiatives aimed at preserving a free and open order in the Indo-Pacific.
Perhaps one of the most important, however, is the recently launched Quad Infrastructure Partnership Initiative. It’s part of a larger U.S.-led effort to control China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia and other key regions through its flagship infrastructure program known as Belt and Road Initiative.
The debacle of the exit without strategy in Afghanistan has further reinforced the urgent need for Washington to reassure its Indo-Pacific allies that they can still count on the United States to anchor the liberal international order.
Infrastructure development is increasingly becoming the backbone of 21st century geopolitics, with an authoritative Oxford Economics study estimating that a staggering $ 94 trillion in global infrastructure spending will be needed by 2040.
But with so few developing countries able to afford to cover such massive expenses, it’s no wonder that China’s BRI has been so warmly received since its launch less than a decade ago.
Covering some 2,600 projects on several continents, nothing like the Beijing BRI, which aims to create a whole new world order with Chinese characteristics. But given its size and scale, the trillion-dollar project was bound to run into difficulties and attract critics.
Encompassing a colorful cast of corrupt despots and unscrupulous Chinese companies and other shady figures, the BIS was always going to attract its share of controversy.
Add to this Beijing’s lack of transparency in its contract negotiations and the tendency to demand strategic assets, including disputed territories and precious natural resources, as collateral for its large-scale investments, and it’s no wonder that the BIS has raised so many problems.
When Donald Trump was president, Washington blasted Beijing’s infrastructure projects as nothing less than “predatory” investments. Sometimes senior US officials have even pressured their allies to avoid the BRI, especially in telecommunications. The United States also established an Indo-Pacific Transparency Initiative to expose and shed light on aspects of Chinese investment that appeared destined to be exploited.
But after Trump repeatedly failed to provide a real alternative beyond rhetoric, Washington’s $ 60 billion Better Use of Development Investment (BUILD) initiative never took off.
Recognizing the need for action on the ground, President Joe Biden pursued a series of multilateral initiatives such as the Blue Dot Network, a joint project with Japan and Australia, and the Build Back Better World initiative involving the powers of the Group of Seven.
Unlike the state-run BIS, these are multi-stakeholder initiatives that tap into different areas of expertise from civil society, as well as potential investors in Wall Street, Big Tech, and sovereign wealth funds in emerging economies.
Biden is also doubling down on its bilateral infrastructure initiatives such as the joint US-Japan $ 4.5 billion high-tech initiative.
With bipartisan support at home, Biden stepped up the US national infrastructure investment strategy to compete directly with China. The Development Finance Corp. (DFC), funded by U.S. taxpayers, for example, is poised to raise billions of dollars for climate-focused infrastructure investments in developing countries.
Collectively, these seemingly modest US-led national, bilateral and multilateral initiatives reinforce pre-established global standards while providing a full range of high-quality and transparent infrastructure investment options for the developing world.
The Biden administration is also expected to lead global efforts to tap into the estimated $ 110 trillion in private sector funds in the West that could facilitate reliable, long-term projects in the developing world. Later, other like-minded powers such as Australia, South Korea, Singapore and India could also step in.
The good news is that Beijing is showing an ability to rethink its position in the face of this concerted retreat from its Western rivals. In 2015, China decided to relinquish all veto powers in the new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in order to gain international acceptance, especially in Europe.
When large developing countries like Malaysia openly warned against the debt trap diplomacy that went along with China’s plans, Beijing once again recalibrated its position. At the second BRI forum in 2019, President Xi Jinping recognized the need to make Chinese investments more environmentally friendly and financially viable.
In the face of Western sanctions and external criticism, even the Chinese national champions also began to sing a different tune. No less than Huawei Technologies CEO Ren Zhengfei, who has been at the center of the global race for fifth-generation, or 5G telecommunications, recently stressed the need for China to “stay open” for fear of risking “the isolation”.
The Chinese tycoon has already called on his employees to learn from the United States, and at times even stressed his willingness to share his company’s technology with the West in order to avoid collisions and improve cooperation in high technology.
Communist China may not be a model of transparency and high-quality investment, but Biden’s concerted efforts could prove to be the right kind of impetus to persuade Beijing to revamp its global economic strategy, with the developing world poor in infrastructure that can benefit the most.
After all, no less of a figure than Xi himself has publicly confessed to the need to make China appear more “trustworthy, respectable and lovable” in the eyes of the world.
