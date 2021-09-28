PM Narendra Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar the 92nd birthday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Lata Mangeshkar her birthday. The Prime Minister wrote a note wishing Lata Mangeshkar her 92nd birthday. He called it “blessings a great source of strength.” PM MODI WISHES LATA MANGESHKAR FOR THE BIRTHDAY Every year the PM wishes the legendary singer on social media. This year he prayed for the health of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote: “Birthday greetings to the respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice resonates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, his blessings are a source of great strength. . I pray that Lata Didis will have a long and healthy life. @mangeshkarlata (sic). “ Birthday greetings to the respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice resonates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, his blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didis a long and healthy life. @mangeshkarlata Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021 JUHI CHAWLA AND MADHUR BHANDARKAR WISH LATA MANGESHKAR Bollywood celebrities like Juhi Chawla and Madhur Bhandarkar also wished the Bollywood Nightingale on its special day. Juhi Chawla wrote: “100 trees for the legendary Lataji on his birthday Radio sun rahi thi, 70s aapke ke gaane baj rahe the, aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise, phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai, jaise Gangaji beh . rahi hai. with a lot of love and respect (sic). “ A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi, aapke 70s ke gaane baj rahe the, aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise, phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai, jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with a lot of love and respect. pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021 Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “I wish a very happy birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches all hearts. Not a single day in my life goes by without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life (sic). “ I wish a very happy birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches all hearts, Not a single day in my life goes by without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic pic.twitter.com/imc4DgD62X Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2021 READ ALSO | Lata Mangeshkar’s niece denies death rumors: don’t believe the false reports READ ALSO | Lata Mangeshkar health update: veteran singer still in hospital, fans wish a speedy recovery ALSO WATCH | Artist creates largest portrait of Lata Mangeshkar with typewriter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/pm-narendra-modi-wishes-lata-mangeshkar-on-92nd-birthday-1858051-2021-09-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos