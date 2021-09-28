There is human rights blasphemy and maladministration in the KPK TWK, Jokowi urged to act immediately





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is asked to take an immediate position on the controversies National insight test Employee of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)TWK PCN). According to the director of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako) University of Andalas Amsari Ferry, there was blasphemy of human rights (HAM) and maladministration in the test which is a condition for the transfer of the status of employees from the KPK to ASN. “There are other things that the president has to respect, namely the findings and recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman,” Feri told Kompas.com, Tuesday (9/28/2021). “The two findings that led to the recommendation show that there has been blasphemy against human rights, in particular the KPK employees who took the test and that there were administrative violations committed by the KPK in the administration of TWK, ”he said. Also Read: ICW Cites A Number Of Reasons Jokowi Should Act In Relation To KPK Employees’ TWK Controversy Feri made the statement in response to the KPK’s plan to lay off 56 employees who failed the TWK in two days, namely on Thursday (9/30/2021). Ferry also asked Jokowi by observing the decisions of the Constitutional Court (MK) and the Supreme Court (MA). Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In their decision, although the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court declared that TWK was the right and the authority of the KPK, it was conveyed on the condition that it did not prejudice the employee himself. “If the president is truly exercising the constitutional mandate as head of the executive, as head of government, head of state, then inevitably the president has to do something to correct the situation and the circumstances,” said Feri Amsari. Also Read: Jokowi Says TWK Cannot Disadvantage, But 56 KPK Employees Fired Without Severance Pay We know that the KPK decided to dismiss 56 employees declared ineligible (TMS) in the TWK, and could not be appointed ASN. Acting KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri said the KPK did not pay severance pay or pension funds to employees who were about to be made redundant. However, Ali explained that the dismissed employees will still receive old-age benefits. Also Read: Komnas HAM: President Jokowi Presence More Expected To Solve TWK Problems At KPK On the other hand, the civil society coalition continues to urge President Joko Widodo to respond immediately to the TWK controversy. Indeed, the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman who found human rights violations and maladministration were accepted by the presidential palace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/09/28/15225811/ada-penistaan-ham-dan-malaadministrasi-dalam-twk-kpk-jokowi-diminta-segera The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos