Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects Shree Lohana Mahaparishads call and appoints Dr Nimaben Acharya as the first woman speaker of the Gujarat Assembly

Shree Lohana Mahaparishad, a representation of over 3.5 million Lohanas residing around the world, this year organized the first Chintan Shibir at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce in Ahmedabad. The Shibir brought together performances of Lohana from across India and virtually representations from the UK, US, Africa and the Gulf countries.

LMP Chairman Satish Vithlani on behalf of Shree Lohana Mahaparishad called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider representing Lohana and Dr Nima Acharya, MP for Bhuj in Gujarat and other state representations . The call was respected and Dr Nimaben was named the first woman president of the Gujarat Assembly. She was congratulated at Chintan Shibir by members of the LMP board and the Lohana community.

Satish Vithalani said: “The main objective of this August meeting is to call the newly appointed board members from several countries and discuss the way forward for the betterment of society.

The education committee headed by Dr Nirav Thakkar presented the roadmap for the coming years for young lohana. They strive to ensure that no Lohana student has to drop out of school due to financial constraints. A lion’s share of PMT spending is spent on initiatives involving education, as it sees education as its top priority for a better future. CA Dharmesh Hariyani has joined the Education committee, of which he is an integral part.

Vijay Karia, CMD Ravin Group and Jignesh Madhvani spoke about the Lohana Business Forum, an initiative to bring together Lohana companies and entrepreneurs to collaborate and create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. They talked about launching a state-of-the-art Lohana virtual exhibit in early 2022.

The LMP legal unit inaugurated by Judge CK Thakkar, will be headed by Adv Kunal Vajani, BlackRobe Chambers and will have lawyer Mahendra Ghelani as senior advisor.

Deputy Collector Pankaj Aundhiya connected Lohana bureaucrats working in various key positions in close collaboration with the government. They have agreed to guide current and future aspirants and thus grow in leaps and bounds.

The committee of LMPs doctors led by Dr Pravin Daiya presented all the work that was performed during the Covid pandemic. They have worked tirelessly to connect doctors around the world to ensure that medical care was provided to the most remote villages. Dr Suresh Popat and Dr Kripali Thakker Vasani joined him for the presentation.

LMP’s IT team is the heart of the organization.

It connects every zone, every committee and every Lohana in a transparent way. Their support has helped all other committees achieve their goals. Nimesh Manek, Bharat Thakkar, Vaibhav Thakkar and the whole team were applauded for their contribution and a futuristic roadmap.

LMP Womens Wing President Rashmi Vithalani, along with her Zone Presidents, presented Grih Udyog and other noble initiatives led by them. Virtual interactions over the past few months have brought together Lohana women based in various parts of the world and opened conversations about women’s empowerment. Several support groups have been created to provide technical and financial assistance to businesses run by women.

LMP Youth Wing, which recently appointed Chintan Vasani, BD Vasani Group Director and Founding Partner of Wisebiz Realty, presented the LMP Youth Wing vision with its zone presidents.

Under the leadership of Satish Vithalani, the youth wing and all of our LMP operations go global. Today we are operational throughout India, the Gulf countries and the UK. Very soon we will be appointing our team in the United States and Africa. We want to have our module around higher education, business growth, social responsibility and collaborations. We are planning a roadmap that connects young Lohana from Gujarat, Maharashtra or any other part of India with a young Lohana residing abroad and they can collaborate for education, entertainment, business and education. stock Exchange. In an emergency, a young Lohana who has migrated to a foreign country for higher education or work can easily connect to an LMP International wing in the country they are currently in rather than seeking help to return. his home. He or she will also have a sense of belonging to a foreign land. The International Youth Wing can connect with its Indian counterparts and reconnect with their roots. Virtual interactions have made things easier and we are looking forward to having our first physical Lohana Youth convention in 2022. We are delighted to take full advantage of the various initiatives taken by the LMP committees. Our previous generation had to take the stairs, thanks to LMP we can take the elevator. says Chintan Vasani

LMP Vice President Jitu Thakkar from Nashik, Jitu Lal from Jamnagar, CA Dharmendra Hariyani from Ahmedabad, LMP Secretary Harish B Thakkar and Dr Suresh Popat, Treasurers CA Vasant Anarkat, CA Yogesh Thakker and the entire LMP team have worked tirelessly to make Chintan Shibir 2021 a huge success.