Jokowi expected to inject booster vaccine in 2022





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) mentions President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)and a number of senior state officials are expected to receive a third or booster dose of the corona virus (covid-19) vaccine in 2022. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health for vaccination, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, confirmed that for now, the Covid-19 vaccine booster is only given to all health workers, auxiliary health workers and support staff working in health facilities. This is stated in SE HK.02 / I / 1919/2021 which was published on July 23, 2021. “Plan [booster vaksin Presiden Jokowi] in 2022 yes ”, declared Nadia in a short message to CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (28/9). However, Nadia did not provide more information on the type of Covid-19 vaccine that will be given to the former mayor of Solo. Nadia said at that time, the health ministry was still drafting a COVID-19 vaccine recall policy for non-health workers. Later the reminder program will be paid. However, for BPJS Santé members who are beneficiaries of contribution assistance (AAP), they will be financed by the State. Meanwhile, for non-PBI community groups, the costs will be borne by the community itself. The Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, had guaranteed that the price of the booster vaccine would not be expensive, and according to the government’s calculations, the price of the injection would be around Rp 100,000. “Currently, the policy is not yet final,” Nadia added. Although the Health Ministry has said Jokowi will only receive a booster next year, a number of officials are known to have admitted to Jokowi having received a vaccine booster. The confession was heard in a video recording when Jokowi and a number of officials visited East Kalimantan last Tuesday (8/24). In the recording, it was revealed that a number of officials, such as East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor and TNI Commander Hadi Tjahjanto, had received a third dose of injection. If you look at other countries, US President Joe Biden is also known to have received a booster for the COVID-19 vaccine using Pfizer production on Monday (9/27) local time. AFP reported that Biden received his third shot of the vaccine at the White House. He received an injection of this third dose after US authorities authorized the administration of a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and over. Prior to Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received the third injection of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on August 20. It comes after Israel extended its booster injection campaign to people over 40 in an attempt to curb the Delta variant. (kha / ugo)



