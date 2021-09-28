GMB’s Alastair Campbell enraged that Boris Johnson needs to ‘get on with’ fuel crisis

Alastair Campbell blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the fuel crisis, warning he must “take control”.

The former Labor press secretary joined Susanna Reid to host Good Morning Britain today as they address the news that the army could be called in as a panic to buy gasoline has stripped dry stations in some areas.

Yesterday, a top Tory also urged Britons to stop panicking buying fuel “when they don’t need it” as he insisted that “there is no shortage”.

Also on the ITV program were the Mirror’s Kevin Maguire and The Mail’s Andrew Pierce, whom Alastair asked about the government’s reaction, or lack thereof.

He fumed: “In the fuel crisis that we had to face 20 years ago and once it was obvious that it was the crisis and I remember Tony Blair did nothing other as long as it took to get through it. What is Boris Johnson Doing?









“The problem, I think, is that they just love it when everything’s going well and they can do their little photo calls and he went out yesterday with one of his many kids. They’re supposed to be running the country and country land at a standstill!

Turning to Pierce, Alastair asked the question: “I have no influence over them, but surely the Mail can use some of their influence and say, ‘Can you have a hold ?!'”

Susanna also admitted that her “heart ached” at the thought that schools could be closed due to the fuel crisis.







(Image: Getty Images)



Principal Gemma Penny appeared on the ITV show, warning it was “really urgent now” and said some of her teachers said they couldn’t come to school if they couldn’t get it. of fuel today.

She also suggested that schools might need to revert to online learning.

“The reality for us is that we have staff who have tested positive on lateral flow tests, they are waiting for the PCRs to pass,” she said. “They can’t come to work if they do.







(Image: Getty Images)



“We also have sick people and their children are sick because all the bugs are flying again. We all catch things. But the fuel crisis only makes the problem worse because we have a tipping point where it doesn’t. It is not really viable to deliver the school curriculum or run a secure site if too many staff are absent.

“So it is imperative that we do something about it.”

Gemma added that there must be “clear direction” that key workers have priority at gas stations.







(Image: ITV)



“I have had colleagues who told me that if they can’t get their cars fueled today, they won’t be able to come to work today and that means we will have to start close the groups of years, ”she said. noted.

Susanna gasps: “As a mother of sons my heart absolutely sinks hear it could be suspended again!”

Reacting to the government’s lack of response – including her reluctance to appear on GMB due to the party conference – she fumed: “There is a crisis going on – it’s like everyone’s fiddling around while Rome burns down ! “

* Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV