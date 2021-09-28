Hogan opens anti-Trump path for 2024





During Hogans’ travels, he also set aside time to meet with donors, a ritual for those seeking to build a national political apparatus.

Hogan told POLITICO he is currently focusing on the 2022 mid-term rather than the 2024 run. But, showing his interest, Hogan said he saw an opening in the upcoming primary for a critic. of Trump, and he added that he would not be dissuaded from running for president in case Trump made a comeback, a stand for another candidate. Republican candidates have been reluctant to take it.

If I decide I want to run for president, that certainly won’t stop me from being in the running, that’s for sure, Hogan said.

Across much of the Trump-dominated party, however, there is skepticism that Hogan would be a serious candidate, despite his electoral record in Maryland. While polls indicate that a section of Republican voters would like to see an alternative to Trump emerge, there is consensus that the nomination would be theirs if he does come forward. A POLITICO / Morning Consult poll conducted Sept. 18-20 showed Trump had an 86% approval rating among registered Republicans.

But Hogan, who flirted with a main long-term challenge against Trump in 2020 and called on Trump to step down in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, argued the former president’s influence was waning. And while other potential candidates try to convince Trump supporters, Hogan said there was an opening in the 2024 GOP primary for someone who is not aligned with the former president.

I believe there are 10, 12, or 15 people all fishing in the same pond, Hogan says. They want to be the next Donald Trump, and there’s about 30% of the Republican base that wants to go in a different direction.

Other critics of Trump, including Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, have been mentioned as possible candidates, although they have so far been less aggressive in their positioning for a national race.

Future Republican hopefuls 2024 are already crisscrossing the country campaigning for congressional candidates, making trips to the first primary states, and setting up vehicles to raise funds and increase their national profile. Hogan supporters started An America United, a nonprofit group that produces expertly produced web videos promoting the governor as a bipartisan problem solver.

As he travels the country, Hogan assiduously presents himself as someone who can cure the ailments of his party. Hogan offered what could be a glimpse of his national message during his speech to the Republican Main Street Partnership over the weekend, stating that successful politics is about addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division. , and that, frankly, we did a lot of subtraction. and divide.

The two-term governor defied political odds in the deep blue of Maryland, a state Republicans have not won at the presidential level since 1988. While Republicans suffered a nationwide baton in 2018, Hogan was reelected from more than 10 percentage points, making him only the second Republican governor of Maryland in history to win a second term. He has remained popular ever since: A February poll conducted by Goucher College showed Hogan had a 65% approval rating.

Hogans’ team says they expect the governor to remain active as the 2022 election approaches, especially in areas where the party has recently lost ground. Campaigning for Youngkin and Kemp was a natural fit for Hogan, they say. Youngkins’ prospects depend in part on his ability to make inroads into the Washington, DC suburbs where Democrats are trying to tie the Republican to Trump, who also backed him. Kemp, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked for failing to overturn the Georgias 2020 vote count, must stop the bleeding of his parties in the fast-growing suburb of Atlanta.

The governor is also looking to bolster Republicans in the swing-district House, including members of the bipartisan problem-solving caucus, which he has supported through his co-chair of the centrist organization No Labels.

With his sky-high home state approval ratings, there have been discussions within Republican circles that Hogan might be better off challenging Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in 2022 rather than preparing. a presidential candidacy. But Hogan categorically rejected the idea.

I really don’t want to run for the Senate in 2022, he said. Being one of the 100 people and arguing all day and doing nothing just doesn’t really appeal to me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/28/hogan-anti-trump-2024-514453 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos