Will US President Joe Biden call Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan? What the White House Said





Imran Khan admitted he had not spoken to Biden since the collapse of the Afghan government

Washington:

A senior White House official said she could not “predict” when US President Joe Biden would call Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, although there have been high-level engagements between the two countries.

Imran Khan in recent interviews with US media complained that a “busy” President Biden did not bother to speak to him as Washington sought Pakistan’s support in stabilizing Afghanistan.

Responding to a question during Monday’s daily briefing on whether there might be a call from Biden to Khan at some point, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “I have nothing to predict for now. If they make a call, of course we’ll read it to all of you. “

The media, during the briefing, pointed out that as President Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Imran Khan took the stage at the UN and made “scathing criticisms of the United States’ actions in Afghanistan and he lamented the lack of direct engagement between himself and President Biden.

In response, Ms Psaki said the United States was in very high-level contact with Pakistani leaders in the State Department, Department of Defense and other key elements of the Biden administration.

“The president hasn’t spoken with all the foreign leaders yet; that’s absolutely true. But of course he has a team of experts deployed to do just that,” she said.

Ms Psaki said the United States and Pakistan continue to “work together and work on initiatives where we can, to clarify what concerns us, but I was not reading too much into a leader-to-leader call to that. special consideration “.

“We have high-level commitment from the State Department, Defense Department, and others at this point.”

On Monday, the State Department announced that Assistant Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman will visit Pakistan next month after her trip to India.

Imran Khan, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, said Pakistan had been blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe.

“I want them all to know that the country that suffered the most, besides Afghanistan, was Pakistan, when we joined the US war on terror after September 11,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was in trying to force a military solution that the United States got it wrong,” he said in his remarks.

Imran Khan has in the past expressed disappointment at the US president’s reluctance to speak to him since taking office in January this year.

“He’s a busy man,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said dryly of US President Joe Biden on September 15.

Imran Khan admitted that he had not spoken to Biden since the collapse of the Afghan government.

When asked why Joe Biden hadn’t called him since he took office in January, Imran Khan replied curtly: ‘He’s a busy man’ and later said Joe Biden should be asked. “why he’s too busy to call”.

In an exchange with foreign journalists at his home in August, he said he had not really “waited” for a call from Joe Biden.

“I keep hearing that President Biden hasn’t called me. That’s his business. It’s not like I’m waiting for a phone call,” he said in response to a question. .

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/will-us-president-joe-biden-call-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-what-the-white-house-said-2556229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos