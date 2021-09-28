“Hope” that dialogue can take place between two countries: UN on the India-Pak war of words





India criticized Pakistan at the UN after Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his speech to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. (File photo: IE)

Despite the tone and content of the remarks made against each other by India and Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, we still remain hopeful that dialogue can take place between the two nations, a said a spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. India criticized Pakistan at the UN after Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his speech to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

We have heard the remarks, and I think that despite the tone and content of the remarks, we still have hope that the dialogue can take place, perhaps in a place that is not in the spotlight, said Stéphane Dujarric , spokesperson for the Secretary-General at the daily press conference on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question that, following the heated exchanges between India and Pakistan during the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly last week, is the UN concerned about the peace in the region and whether the secretary general plans to speak to the leaders of the two countries.

Exercising the right of reply, First Secretary Sneha Dubey told the United Nations General Assembly that Pakistan, where terrorists are given a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguised as a “firefighter”, and the whole world suffered as he fed terrorists like Osama bin Laden in his backyard.

We are exercising our right of reply to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by introducing internal affairs to my country and going so far as to speak lies on the world stage, Dubey said. such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the state of mind of the person who repeatedly tells lies, I stand up to set the record straight, said the young Indian diplomat.

Khan, in his speech, referred to the Indian government’s August 5, 2019 decision to repeal Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistani leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Dubey emphatically reiterated that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.” This includes areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan then also exercised its right of reply to Dubey’s remarks. Khan and other Pakistani leaders and diplomats have consistently addressed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and other fora in the world organization. Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue have not gained any support from the international community and member states, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral affair between the two countries.

