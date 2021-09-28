Adulation can turn to contempt John Sergeant speaks of terrible warning for Boris Johnson | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





John Sergeant, 77, spoke about how politics is a tough business to do, as he discussed the new BBC series Two Blair and Brown: The New Labor Revolution, which explores the careers of former Labor Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. The reporter claimed the series contained a “horrible warning” for current Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who may have his own “Gordon Brown figure” waiting to take over.

After John Smith’s death in 1994, Blair and his close colleague Gordon Brown (they shared an office in the House of Commons) were both seen as possible leadership candidates. They agreed not to oppose, it is said, as part of a so-called Blair-Brown pact. Brown, who considered himself the older of the two, understood that Blair would give way to him. Opinion polls, however, quickly indicated that the latter appeared to enjoy greater support among voters. Their relationship to power became so turbulent that it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott often had to act as a “marriage counselor”. READ MORE: Carol Vorderman, 60, shows off six pack toned in super tight outfit

Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007 before Brown, who was first Chancellor of the Exchequer of Labor and then was elected Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010. Speaking on the upcoming BBC series, Sergeant said: “Politics is tough business and executive producer Steve Condie and his team painted it in vivid colors, just like they did in their latest documentary. major, Thatcher: a very British revolution. “The new series contains a terrible warning for Boris Johnson, who may have his own figure of Gordon Brown behind the scenes in the form of Rishi Sunak – how adulation can turn to contempt,” he said. at Radio Times.

“The real Mr. Sunak is passionate about self-promotion with a knack for charming Tory MPs. “He is much more appreciated than the Prime Minister and no one believes him when he protests that he has no ambition to reach the very top of the fat pole,” he added in his Guardian column. The prime minister reportedly threatened to demote Sunak after a letter written by the Chancellor was leaked calling for the relaxation of travel restrictions linked to COVID-19 – a document whose very existence, advisers say, indicates tensions between the two men. Letters written by ministers are usually written for disclosure, a former treasury official told Politico.

When things started to go wrong for Theresa May, “almost everyone was writing letters.” “The ministers set out their point of view in an official letter, then it was leaked, and it had nothing to do with everyday life, but it was very obvious that this person was on maneuver,” said they declared. “They feel like they are not being heard by the Prime Minister, so they are using the media as a vehicle to make their voices heard and known.” Express.co.uk has contacted Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for comment. Radio hours on sale now.

