After Modi’s visit, two US lawmakers stress need to develop relations with India





A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States and his meeting with President Joe Biden, two lawmakers stressed the need for the United States to provide India with defense equipment and to centralize the ally Quad in the Indo-Pacific. The United States must strengthen its relationship with India to keep China and the Taliban under control, US Congressman Mark Green wrote in an op-ed. “Providing India with the military equipment needed to fight China, and now the Taliban in Afghanistan, should be our first step in strengthening a defense partnership with India,” Green wrote. The Republican legislator represents Tennessee. To combat China’s rise to power, the United States must strengthen its defense partnership with India, he said. Green said he was encouraged by the growing alliance between India and the United States since the resurgence of the quadrilateral security dialogue in 2017, and his hope is for India to remain at the heart of the Indo strategy. peaceful of Biden. U.S. foreign policy must always be based on its values, and in concert with allies and partners like India, Japan and Australia, a senior U.S. senator said on Monday. Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also retweeted Biden’s tweet in which he posted a photo of himself with the three other Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing at the Truman Balcony of the White House. against the backdrop of the Washington monument. Overall, the Quad institution has received bipartisan praise in the halls of power in the United States. Relations between India and the United States, the world’s two largest democracies, are destined to be “stronger, closer and closer,” Biden said on Friday after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the House. Blanche for the first bilateral meeting where the two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including the fight against COVID-19, climate change and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the United States for the 7th time after taking office in 2014, described Friday’s bilateral summit with Biden as being as important as they meet at the start of the third decade of this century.

