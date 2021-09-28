Boris Johnson slammed for hiding during UK fuel crisis

Getty Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for failing to address the fuel crisis

They do this because of the long-standing convention of giving their opponents free rein at party conferences.

Today’s host Nick Robinson said: Now we’d like to talk to a minister about all of this right now, but Downing Street says they’re not available.

His remarks followed confirmation from today’s programs that ministers had chosen not to appear on the radio show, despite being asked to discuss the government’s controversial turnaround. involving the military.

He said the prime minister chose to go into hiding and make excuses not to tackle the fuel crisis that has plagued the country for four days.

Mike Granatt, head of the civilian contingencies secretariat in 2001, told BBC Radio 4s Today on Tuesday that the government needed to be more transparent with the public.

Boris Johnson continued to escape public scrutiny on the oil crisis and has now been accused of hiding by a former government aide.

Public relations expert Granatt then addressed the premiers absence of the media, and referred to his time with the cabinet office two decades ago, when he was working under Tony Blair and another fuel crisis occurred.

He said: What happened at the end of 2000 was the prime minister took control of these things, stood side by side with the fuel operators and gave a press conference and explained to people [what was going on].

Granatt claimed people didn’t start behaving normally until they learned it would take three weeks to rebalance the system.

Robinson then asked: Do you suggest some kind of Covid-style press conference Boris Johnson has to tell the country, don’t fill your tank, of course get gasoline if you need it, but unless you do not resume normal behavior there will be chaos for weeks to come?

Granatt said: Yeah, it’s called leadership. We need it. Someone has to get up and tell people that rather than hiding.

I find this excuse about party conferences to be just an excuse.

Robinson replied: Well, of course they [ministers] are welcome to this show, all they have to do is pick up the phone, we would love to interview them this week.

Tuesday was a particularly important day as Downing Street just changed its message regarding the military’s involvement in supply chains.

On Monday, the government said it had no plans to involve soldiers in the current crisis, which stems from a shortage of heavy truck drivers.

On Monday evening, Downing Street confirmed that the soldiers were trained to operate tankers because the army has been put on hold although it has not yet been deployed.

Seventy-five military tankers are already lined up to leave while 75 more could soon follow, according to reports.

The explanation behind this turnaround has not yet been addressed by any minister.