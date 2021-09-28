Prime Minister Modi is an expert in distracting public attention: Congressman of Rajasthan





He made the remark during the PM’s Sunday evening visit to the Central Vista project site in New Delhi.



Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an expert in distracting public attention, Rajasthan Congressman Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday that visiting construction sites was the work of engineers, not the prime minister. He made the remark during the PM’s Sunday evening visit to the Central Vista project site in New Delhi. The PM visited the Central Vista site but it is the work of the engineers. He’s an expert at distracting the public’s attention, Dotsra said. Instead of making such visits, he should say what the nation has gained from his overseas visits, why he is not engaging with farmers and why the central government is not giving Rajasthan its share of GST, a- he added. He said the farmers were unhappy with the BJP and that there was resentment among them against the central government because of its agricultural laws. Mr. Dotasra, who is also Minister of School Education, expressed confidence that the Congress party will win the by-elections to the assembly seats in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur). The side ballots for the two seats must take place on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2. The Congress party is perfectly prepared, our workers are enthusiastic about the bypolls. The Congress party won the panchayat elections and the party will win not only the assembly votes but all upcoming elections, he told reporters at his residence where a meeting was held to review the elections. preparations for the elections. He said it is the farmers or the general public, all are unhappy with the BJP and the central government. The central government does not speak to farmers who have been agitating against farm laws for months. Inflation is on the rise but the central government doesn’t care, he said. The government of Rajasthan has done a great job and presented a crown management model and introduced schemes like the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme which has benefited people, he said. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the state government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept 64% of the promises made in the election manifesto and established Ramrajya in Rajasthan where good governance is ensured and public welfare works are underway. The Prime Minister himself says that 64% of the promises made in the manifesto have been kept. The government works with such transparency. The Modi government is also expected to say how many promises made to the people of the country have been kept, he said. He accused BJP leaders of insulting Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap, the popular Rajput leader of Mewar, and said people would give the BJP an appropriate response in polls. Indirect votes on these two seats were made necessary after the disappearance of BJP MP Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena in May and Congress MP from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat in January this year. They died from a coronavirus infection. In the house of 200, the ruling Congress currently has 106 MPs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, CPI (M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal one, There are 13 legislators independent in the house. Two seats (Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar) are vacant for which auxiliary votes will take place on October 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pm-modi-an-expert-in-diverting-public-attention-rajasthan-congress-chief/article36710434.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos