Bad impression on the disappearance of Bangladesh





The bad impression on Bangladesh is “fading”, which has led to a growth in bilateral relations with Turkey, senior officials from the South Asian nation have said. The truth (about Bangladesh) has been revealed and the false impression has vanished, AKM Mozammel Haque, Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister, said on Monday. This has given a boost to our bilateral relations with Turkey, Haque said in response to a question during a panel discussion on Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence at the Institute of Strategic Thinking think tank in the Turkish capital Ankara. The minister was responding to a question about why Turkey and Bangladesh have taken five decades to build a stronger relationship. “There has been a lot of propaganda about Bangladesh that it has broken Muslim (unity),” he said, referring to the division of united Pakistan into two countries. He said: “That impression is disappearing and you have our embassy here (in Ankara) to get the right information (on Bangladesh).” Haque recalled the time when Muslims from Southeast Asia visited present-day Turkey during the country’s liberation war to help the people. Many people from the subcontinent have come here, mostly Bengalis, and many have sold their gold to help secure the independence and borders of modern Turkey, said Haque, also a Bangladesh Liberation War veteran. . Haque said Bangladesh has become a model of development for the world. Under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971, Bangladesh became independent from Pakistan, which gained independence from Britain in 1947. The minister recalled the contributions of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, who wrote about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. Kazi was considered a rebel when he wrote a poem about Atatürk and his leadership. But when Bangladesh gained independence, Kazi was declared a national poet, he said. Haque said bilateral relations between Turkey and Bangladesh were developing. Military cooperation is developing and in recent months the three heads of our defense wings have visited Turkey, the minister said. Mosud Mannan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey, told the roundtable that while Dhaka has good relations with all of its neighbors, our leadership is focused on development and peace. Hailing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Haque said Turkey was helping Bangladesh deal with the situation of 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in the country. The Turkish people and government, especially President Erdogan, have reached out to Bangladesh to return the Rohingya to their own country safely, he said.

