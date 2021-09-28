Amarinder Singh after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from his post as leader of the Punjab Congress





Navjot Singh Sidhu is not a stable man and is not worthy of the border state of Punjab, captain Amarinder Singh said shortly after Sidhu resigned as head of the Punjab Congress in a gesture surprise.

– Capt. Amarinder Singh (@capt_amainder) September 28, 2021

This happened moments after Sidhu resigned from his post as leader of the Punjab Congress. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said he could never compromise on the future of Punjab and the Punjab’s welfare agenda.

“Therefore, I am resigning from my post as chairman of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve Congress, ”Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter,” he said.

Amarinder and Sidhu had been at odds for some time and it became clear when Singh was asked to step down as chief minister earlier this month.

After resigning from the top post, Amarinder launched a scathing attack on Sidhu, claiming he was with anti-national elements and that it would be a disaster for the Punjab. He called Sidhu an incompetent man, who should not be given a higher post.

“For the sake of my country, I will oppose his name (Sidhu) as Chief Minister of Punjab. It is a matter of national security. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relationship with the Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu is an incompetent man. He is going to be a disaster. He could not lead a ministry that I have entrusted to him, “Singh said.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”, and said he would pit party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu against a strong candidate in the next few months. ballots in the Assembly.

Singh also said he would fight Sidhu’s rise to the post of chief minister of the Punjab “tooth and nail” and that he would pit him against a strong candidate in the next assembly ballots to ensure his defeat.

