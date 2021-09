PM Modi calls for campaign to mitigate impact of climate change on farms | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of the threats of climate change to the country’s farming community, saying science, farmers and society must work closely together. He was speaking via video conference on Monday at an event to launch 35 new crop varieties designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. He also virtually inaugurated a leading agricultural research institute in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Modi said Indian scientists have developed several technologies to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, including 1,300 varieties of seeds that could adapt to various situations. He also called for a campaign to protect agriculture from the climate crisis. Climate change can bring new challenges such as new pests, new diseases and new epidemics. These can endanger humans, the health of livestock and also impact crops, Prime Minister Modi said. He said the threats posed by the climate crisis could be overcome if science and society worked closely together. The National Institute for Biotic Stress Management, Raipur, which the PM has virtually launched, will be a frontline laboratory to develop solutions for various pest attacks and other sources of biotic stress on crops. Climate experts say global warming can give rise to new pests. We focus very strongly on more nutritious seeds, adapted to new conditions, especially in changing climates. Let this be the start of a new campaign, Prime Minister Modi said, referring to the Raipur Institute. The 35 crop varieties with special characteristics were developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition, according to an official statement. Scientists have developed two varieties of non-genetically modified basmati rice that can resist herbicides, technically called Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985. These varieties also do not need to be grown in a nursery before being transplanted into the fields, which is how most rice fields are grown. Therefore, they are grown directly in the fields, which can help save water. Other varieties include a drought tolerant chickpea variety, a mosaic and sterility resistant pigeon pea, an early maturing soybean variety, and disease resistant rice varieties. ICAR has also developed biofortified varieties of wheat, millet, corn and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans. Prime Minister Modi said his government has issued more than 100 million soil health cards. Along with the increase in the MSP (minimum support price), the procurement process has also been improved so that more and more farmers can benefit from it. Over 430 lakh metric tons of wheat were purchased during rabi season and farmers were paid over 85,000 crore, he said.

