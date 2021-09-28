Xi urged United States to resolve Meng Wanzhou incident in September phone call with Biden, FM





Meng Wanzhou at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport Photo: VCG China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the United States to resolve Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou incident during a phone call with US President Joe Biden earlier this month. President Xi has made clear efforts on the Meng Wanzhou incident, clarified China’s position and urged the United States to resolve the incident properly as soon as possible, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during a routine press conference in response to a question about the case. Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng arrived in Shenzhen, southern China, on a charter flight organized by the Chinese government on Saturday evening, after being illegally detained for nearly three years in Canada at the behest of the US government. Since Meng was detained without merit in early December 2018, Xi has paid personal attention to this case, and the Chinese government has worked at different levels and on several occasions to provide consular protection and assistance to Meng, solemn representations filed. to the United States and Canada, demanding that the false accusations against Meng be dropped and his safe return to China as soon as possible. Additionally, in recent talks between China and the United States in Tianjin, northern China, China presented the United States with a list of things the United States was doing wrong that it should fix. and another on some individual cases of concern to China. Through the lists, the United States has been urged to drop the charges against Meng and let her return to China, the Chinese official said. Huawei’s Meng on Friday struck a landmark deal with the US Department of Justice that allowed him to return to China, under which the Chinese company’s senior executive did not plead guilty. Some experts have said that despite the controversial and high-profile case, which has become a political dilemma affecting global geopolitics, the incident will help pave the way for future positive interactions between the world’s two largest economies. “Due to the poor policies of the United States in China for a while, there are more ‘nails’ in Sino-US relations,” Hua said, calling the resolution of the Meng incident to “draw a nail posed by the United States “. “ We hope that the United States will pay close attention and take concrete steps to act on the list, meet with China halfway and follow the spirit of the telephone conversation between the two leaders and put bilateral relations back on the right track. lane, Hua said.

