Democrats must prevent abuse of Trump’s presidential power





President Donald Trump has defied Congress and flouted White House standards. Democrats are pushing measures to limit presidential power, but their paths are difficult. Legal experts say any president could follow Trump’s roadmap. See more stories on the Insider business page.

It’s January 20, 2025, and President Donald Trump delivers a thunderous second inaugural address on a platform outside the Capitol, with a contested sized crowd filling the National Mall. Melania Trump, the second-time first lady, stands nearby, her face stony, as outgoing President Joe Biden nods in disbelief.

This is the opening nightmare scene for some members of Congress and constitutional law experts who fear that Trump’s emboldened second term could return to the Oval Office in a few years with even less respect for laws and standards. presidential elections than he had done during his first term.

Trump has enraged critics by snubbing congressional subpoenas, defying the Hatch anti-corruption law, refusing to divest his business interests, bypassing Congress on spending, and more.

“There is a roadmap for any president to abuse any of these powers in the same or potentially worse ways,” said Elizabeth Hempowicz, director of public policy for Project on Government Oversight, a group of non-profit monitoring.

Congressional Democrats are pushing for a series of measures that directly address many of their biggest criticisms of Trump. The effort, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, aims to give Congress more power over presidential pardons, the application of clauses on emoluments and the maintenance of order of subpoenas. This would make it harder to sack government watchdogs, strengthen federal enforcement of Hatch law violations, and attempt to limit White House political interference in the Justice Department.

But nine months after the start of the Biden administration, and with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress, none of the laws introduced to prevent a Trump 2.0 have been enacted, and he doesn’t seem to have much of a chance of becoming a act soon. .

The White House and Congress are focusing more immediately on the coronavirus response and legislation to enact some of Biden’s top domestic policy priorities.

Even if the reforms were to wipe out the Democratic-led House, they would need to garner Republican support in the Senate. There, Democrats hold 50 seats and the narrowest majority and face a 60-vote threshold to overcome Republican obstruction to pass most laws.

A person lifts a Make America Great Again hat as President Donald Trump addresses Ellipse supporters near the White House on January 6. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images “Even more cheeky”

Legal scholars say if Democrats don’t make big changes to limit presidential authority, there’s every reason to believe that a future occupant of the White House will once again try to push the boundaries of executive power. The consequences, some say, could be dire.

“Unless Congress soon reaffirms some of its power to control executive power, the chances of our democracy lasting more than a decade or so seem depressing to me,” said Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard.

The legislation of Schiff and other House Democrats, Tribe said, “would restore the system of checks and balances that kept our republic afloat through the most turbulent times.”

But Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri, said Trump or another president would likely try to extend the authority of the White House.

“Constitutionally, the main security for a president who only enforces laws and standards is impeachment, and we know there is no stomach in the Republican Party in Congress. to get rid of a guy like Trump who is willing to behave this way, ”Bowman said. If Trump were re-elected, he said, “we are on a short road to the loss of American democracy.”

Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, said it would be “at best difficult to imagine Congress passing legislation limiting presidential power.”

Even if that happens, “a president who doesn’t want to follow him will just ignore him or get around him,” he added. If Trump returns to the White House, Gerhardt said, “there is no doubt” that “he will be even more brazen in his abuse of power, especially against those he imagines robbing him of the 2020 election.”

Had the Senate convicted Trump after one of his House indictments, lawmakers could have voted to ban him again from holding federal office. But Trump was acquitted in his two Senate trials. He has yet to say whether he will run again in 2024, although he has hinted that he will and has raised tens of millions of dollars for his political action committees in the meantime.

Trump’s record

Among the actions of Trump that his critics say he or others could repeat without congressional intervention:

He refused to abandon his business interests when he took office, sparking an outcry from critics who accused him of violating the Constitution’s anti-corruption fee clauses that prohibit the president to take advantage of its functions. Trump infuriated lawmakers, including Republicans, when he declared a national emergency to fund the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border after Congress refused to grant him the funding he wanted . to the White House. In the spring of 2019, after Democrats took control of the House, Trump vowed to fight “any subpoenas” they issued. Under White House leadership, senior administration officials ignored subpoenas related to Trump’s 2019 impeachment inquiry. The GOP hosted a party for the 2020 Republican National Convention at the White House of Trump, which ethics officials saw as a blatant violation of the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits the use of government property for political events. Trump purged inspectors general from federal agencies in actions Congress Democrats decried as retaliation against the watchdogs charged with overseeing the executive.

House Democratic leaders say they plan to pass their sweeping bill this fall, and they see it as a pillar of their broader reform agenda that also includes priorities such as voting rights and campaign finance legislation.

Republicans have rejected Democrats’ legislation as a political attack on Trump.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the former president’s best defenders on Capitol Hill, told Insider in a recent interview that part of the reason Democrats haven’t sought to limit executive power more aggressively was that now it’s “their guy in power”.

Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is leading a congressional effort to limit executive power. Brendan McDermid / Reuters countdown to 2022

For now, the Biden administration and congressional leaders appear more focused on spending on domestic politics, and even supporters of anti-Trump measures recognize that it would be difficult to go through a Senate with a Democratic majority of one. voice.

“I don’t know,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, told Insider last week when asked how much of a priority issues were for Democrats in the United States. Bedroom.

Asked about efforts to limit presidential authority, Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia who chairs the House Education and Labor Committee, said he was focusing on the budget reconciliation plan, legislation Democrats are using to try to push through some of Biden’s biggest political priorities.

White House spokesman Chris Meagher said the Biden administration supports lawmakers’ efforts to curb Trump’s use of executive power.

“The routine abuse of power by the previous administration and the violation of long-standing norms posed a profound threat to our democracy,” Meagher told Insider in an email. “We strongly support efforts to restore guardrails and breathe new life into these long-standing standards. We are working with Congress to achieve this, and we are also making that commitment part of everything this administration does every day.”

Schiff worked closely with the Biden administration before reintroducing his bill, he said. (He first introduced it while Trump was in power, but it fizzled out.) “While there are still issues to be resolved, I know the White House agrees that protecting our democracy is a moral and constitutional imperative, and an urgent imperative, “Schiff mentioned.

As with much of the Democrats’ legislative agenda, the window for action will be short if Republicans gain control of one or both houses of Congress in the 2022 election. Perhaps the Senate could pass chunks of reform. radicals who could win bipartisan support, but even advocates say it would be difficult.

“If we can’t guarantee that we’re going to elect people of good character, we have to put in those protections,” said Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Illinois. “And it’s going to be really partisan until the Republican Party as a party can come together and even say attacking the US Capitol is a bad thing.”

Plans for a bipartisan probe into the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill collapsed earlier this year after Republican leaders denounced the Democrat-led panel as being too partisan. Democrats started their own select committee with two GOP lawmakers who challenged their party leadership to join.

“It will take some time to get them in,” Casten said of post-Trump reforms, noting that Watergate-era reforms were slow to be implemented after the Nixon administration. “I think it’s going to be tough, but I think if we don’t, who will?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-for-president-2024-congress-constitution-reforms-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos