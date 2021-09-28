Politics
OPINION: Boris Johnson can run but he can’t hide from repairs
The UK and US have remained under intense global focus on the urgent need to tackle systemic inequalities and in particular anti-black racism, since the murder of George Floyd last year, and the protests international organizations that followed.
Both countries have repeatedly pledged to do more to tackle the lingering legacy of colonialism, which manifests itself in structural racism, with the United States at least renewing national conversations in the run-up to the election. by Joe Biden last year around reparations, restorative justice. , and intense demands for reform – and even for police funding.
In fact, Joe Biden, in his first joint speech to Congress, reaffirmed his commitment to tackling systemic racism in the United States, which has been hailed by millions across the country and around the world.
You would think that the United States and its number one ally, the United Kingdom, would simply welcome the chance to attend a meeting at the United Nations with representatives of countries formerly affected by colonialism, to discuss precisely of this justice for people of African descent who still live through the ramifications of colonialism and slavery.
This is not the case, it seems, unfortunately, and it is perhaps not surprising.
A conference held last Wednesday on Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent at the UN Headquarters in New York was snubbed by powerful countries that benefited from colonialism, including the United Kingdom and United States.
The failure to come forward came despite a powerful speech by Joe Biden the day before in which he suggested that the United States would rule the world on human rights and human dignity.
For millions of people around the world, the dignity and human rights of millions of descendants of Africans in the diaspora require a strong commitment from countries built on the backs of free and forced African labor to begin the research process. serious about restorative justice, racial justice and accountability. .
Ignoring legitimate moral and legal arguments about reparations for slavery, and the urgency to tackle racism, is the opposite of leadership.
In June The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to stop denying racism and start dismantling it.
This followed a report widely criticized and supported by the British government, which many accused of igniting black and minority ethnic communities, denying racism, while suggesting that institutional racism was no longer an issue in the country.
Also produced this year, a report resulting from months of work by a group of human rights defenders and legal experts, which argued that anti-black policing in the United States meets the legal definition. crimes against humanity requiring international investigation while setting recommendations for government at both state and federal levels.
The United Nations conference was a missed opportunity by both the United States and the United Kingdom, and it is simply not enough. Joe Bidens’ words are not enough. He narrowly won the keys to the White House by taking advantage of the black vote, promising to have the backs of those voters. Many believe that repairs are part of this commitment.
The British government paid reparations to slave owners after slavery ended and incurred such a large debt with the Treasury that it was not repaid by the taxpayer until 2015. When the former Prime Minister Minister David Cameron visited Jamaica in 2015 in aligned calls for reparations and suggest the country overcome slavery. Interestingly, the Camerons family were among those who have already been compensated for their stoppage losses.
It is time for the UK, US and others to face and account for the past and make a serious commitment to ensuring that a justice system replaces the current system of injustice. There is no excuse for this in 2021. Experts around the world and even the UN are calling for it. The reparations conference could have marked the beginning. We must demand more than speeches from our elected leaders.
Black communities must demand action.
