China’s regulatory smothering of tech giants shows Xi, CCP worried

About the Author: Patrick Jenevein is CEO of Pointe Bello LLC, a consulting firm.

Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China, is bringing his country’s most successful private companies to their knees.

Until very recently, the CPC enabled the growth of domestic tech giants, including

Ali Baba

,

a Chinese analogue of

Amazon



;

Tencent

,

a massive technological conglomerate; Xiaomi, an artificial intelligence company linked to the military but best known for its smartphones; Huawei, a controversial global leader in 5G networks; and Baidu, one of the world’s largest AI companies. Executives have seen these companies create massive numbers of jobs, improve the lives of consumers, and challenge their American and European competitors.

But now the CCP fears them. At the end of 2020, regulators in Beijing brutally scuttled the initial public offering of Ant, an internet payments company spun off from Alibaba. The stock offering was set to be the biggest IPO in history, giving China the kind of bragging rights you’d expect party leaders to savor.

It was not a unique case. In the spring of 2021, Chinese regulators imposed an antitrust fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba. And regulators have cracked down on the ability of Chinese companies to list their shares in the United States, once a rite of passage for Chinese companies that demonstrated international legitimacy.

This very legitimacy has become a problem for the CCP, which is cracking down on Chinese big techs precisely because they present an alternative governance structure in Chinese society, which knows the Chinese people better than the CCP itself. The Chinese Communist Party has always insisted on an overriding rule that parties have absolute hegemony and these big tech companies threaten that.

For years, China’s observers in the West have clung to the belief that the CCP needs strong private sector economic growth to survive power. Growth meant increasing prosperity, and prosperity bought inner peace: it involved proof that the Party provided for the people. Now the Party fears that this legitimacy rests on its true source, the tech companies that have become billboards for Chinese pride and the governance structures that made them so.

Former Alibaba CEO Jack Ma pointed to this gap in his resignation. Effectively ousted from the tech powerhouse he helped create, Ma lamented, Simply relying on individuals or blindly following a system will not solve our problems, and stressed the benefits of the governance structure he created. at Alibaba, saying: I have full confidence that our system partnership and efforts to safeguard our culture will ultimately win the love and support of customers, employees and shareholders.

It is exactly this collaborative attitude that prompted the recent about-faceof the CPC. With the growth of the Chinese economy, the Chinese people increasingly regard businessmen like Ma as the heroes of Chinese prosperity, and this has clearly become a headache for the CCP. Speaking of measures taken by the party against Ma and his business empire, including blocking the apparatchik Ant IPOone compared them put a bridle on a horse.

It’s a revealing metaphor. China’s economy has grown tenfold this century, according to World Bank figures, from $ 1.3 trillion in GDP to over $ 14 trillion today. For much of that time, the Communist Party has been content to ride the gallop of private economic growth greased of course by a fair share of corruption and redistribution to party leaders. Today, Xi is clearly more concerned about the growing social and political clout of this new class of tech billionaires than about slowing growth or the anger of domestic investors, who have been hit hard by the sale of Chinese tech stocks.

Why this? Because these billionaires and their companies know the Chinese people better than the CCP and truly appreciate and meet their individual needs and wants. This service and reliability is totally contrary to Communist ideology.

After seeing what the regime was capable of in Tiananmen Square in 1989 or in Hong Kong last year, it would seem unwise to bet against Beijing in this power struggle. On the one hand, Xi and his party would not have chosen this fight with the Chinese industry titans unless they felt it was necessary and viable.

But on the other hand, the recent repression testifies not to the strength of the Party, but to its weakness. Its efforts to curb China’s technological standards may be just the outcrop of a tectonic power struggle. And this raises important questions: Has Chinese great technology ever stolen the hearts and minds of the Chinese from the Party? And how far is the Party prepared to go to reaffirm its dominance, whether over domestic companies or in the South China Sea and Taiwan?

