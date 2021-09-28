Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack





Inzamam Ul Haq

Inzamam-Ul-Haq underwent angioplasty on Monday, September 27 after suffering a heart attack. According to recent reports, his condition is stable in a multi-specialty hospital. Inzamam had recently complained of chest pain following which the angioplasty was performed. Her manager said a stent had been placed in her heart.

The cricket fraternity reacted to this sudden news about Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Harsha Bhogle was one of the first people to react to it. Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the best, may he make a full recovery and be a part of our game for many years to come, the veteran Indian commentator said.

Prayers are coming from all sides for the speedy recovery of Inzamam U Haq. He is one of the most respected figures in Pakistani cricket and has worked closely with the team to improve the level of Pakistani cricket.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was part of the Pakistani team that won the World Cup in 1992

Inzamam-ul-Haq

The former Pakistani skipper made his international debut in 1992 and was a member of the Pakistani World Cup winning team under the leadership of Imran Khan. Inzamam remains the country’s top run-getter in ODI test and cricket.

In 120 tests, he scored 8,830 points with an average of 49.60 with 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries. In ODI cricket, the right-hander has scored 11,739 points in 378 games with 10 tons and up to 83 in his 50s.

After scoring over 20,000 points in international cricket, he finally retired in 2007. From 2016 to 2019, he worked as head coach at the Pakistan Cricket Board. Inzamam also became the head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

