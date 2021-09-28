DPR One Vote with Jokowi, the 2022 state budget deficit is set at IDR 868 trillion





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Government and budget agency of House of Representatives or DPR determine state budget deficit or budget deficit State budget 2022 amounting to 868,019 trillion rupees, which President Joko Widodo said in his State of the Union address last August. The APBN 2022 deficit was determined during a DPR Banggar working meeting with the Minister of Finance, Minister of PPN / Head of Bappenas, Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) and the Governor of the Bank of Indonesia on Tuesday 9/28/2021). The meeting has a Level I discussion agenda or discussion of the State Budget Bill 2022 (RUU). Banggar House Member Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi explained that next year’s fiscal policy will always be countercyclical expansive. The aim is to stimulate the economy and support the achievement of development goals, while maintaining sound and sustainable budget management. Based on this, the Banggar DPR agreed that the APBN 2022 deficit was around 4.85% of gross domestic product (GDP), assuming a GDP of IDR 17,897 trillion. The determination of the deficit responds to the dynamics of the economy, as well as to accelerate the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and promote national economic recovery. “From this perspective, the deficit State budget 2022 has been agreed to at 868,019 trillion rupees, “Bobby said on Tuesday (9/28/2021). The budget deficit for 2022 would be lower than this year’s 1,006.38 trillion rupees. This year, the budget deficit was recorded at 5.7% of GDP. The Banggar of the House of Representatives set a state revenue target of Rs 1,846.14 trillion, with a state expenditure target of Rs 2,714.16 trillion. The target is set in such a way that structural reforms and fiscal consolidation can be created. “Push back a maximum deficit of 3% of GDP from 2023, accompanied by fiscal reforms to maintain fiscal sustainability in the medium to long term,” said Bobby. “The increase in tax revenue targets was obtained from the results of the optimization of tax revenue of Rs 2.07 trillion and the results of the optimization of customs and excise revenue of Rs 1 trillion.” Bobby said on Tuesday (9/28/2021). Previously, reading the 2022 State Budget Proposal (RAPBN), Jokowi said that the government is forecasting a budget deficit of 4.85% of GDP, which is the equivalent of Rs 868 trillion. He also announced a plan to reduce the budget deficit to 3%. “The 2022 deficit plan has important significance as a step towards fiscal consolidation, given that in 2023 the budget deficit is expected to return to the highest level of 3% of GDP,” Jokowi said on Monday (16 / 8/2021). Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government approved the budget deficit and various contributions from the DPR regarding the management of state money next year. He also agreed that the bill State budget brought to discussion level II, ie in plenary session of the PDR. “The government has agreed to be able to continue in the second level discussion the decision making on the APBN bill for the fiscal year 2022 during the plenary session of the RPD,” Sri Mulyani said on Tuesday (9/28/2021) . Watch the selected videos below: quality content

