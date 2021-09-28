Thunberg berates leaders for “blah, blah, blah” on climate

MILAN Young climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg on Tuesday berated world leaders for failing to deliver on their funding pledges and delivering too much blah blah blah as climate change wreaks havoc on the world.

They even questioned the intentions of a gathering of young people on the climate where they were speaking in Milan.

Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries have been invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit which will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which begins on the 31st. October. But the participants demand more responsibility from leaders and a greater official role for young people.

They invite handpicked young people to pretend to listen to us, ”Thunberg said. “But they’re not. They clearly aren’t listening to us. Just look at the numbers. The shows keep going up. The science doesn’t lie.

Leaders like to say: We can do it. They obviously don’t think so. But we do, said the Swedish activist.

Nakate, a 24-year-old Ugandan activist, said pledges of 100 billion euros ($ 117 billion) per year to help countries particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change had not materialized, even though the forest fires in California and Greece and the floods in Germany and Belgium show that loss and damage is now possible everywhere.

In fact, funds have been pledged by 2020, and we are still waiting, she said. No more empty conferences. It’s time to show us the money. His hour, his hour, his hour. And don’t forget to listen to the people and areas most affected.

Nakata dramatically highlighted how climate change is affecting the African continent, which is ironic given that Africa is the lowest emitter of CO2 emissions of all continents except Antarctica. “

Just last week, she said she saw police take away a body that had been swept away by severe storms in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, while others searched for other victims. His mother told him that a man dragged away by water had tried to prevent the goods he was selling from being taken away.

Nakata broke down in tears after her moving speech, comforted by Thunberg, who followed her to the podium too big for her short stature.

Thunberg, who merged the global protest movement Fridays for Future, said optimistically it was not too late to reverse climate trends. But she has clearly heard enough from executives, who she says have been talking for 30 years when half of all carbon emissions have occurred since 1990, a third since 2005.

That’s all we hear from our so-called leaders: words. Words that sound good but which so far have not led to any action. Our hopes and dreams are drowned in their empty words and promises. Of course, we need a constructive dialogue, but they are now 30 years old. And where has it taken us? she said.

The three-day Youth4Climate summit will be followed by a two-day pre-COP meeting ahead of Glasgow aimed at finding common ground on sticking points between countries, which range from the world’s large carbon emitters to developing countries. which are lagging behind economically and technologically.

Hopes for a successful Glasgow summit were boosted by announcements from the world’s two largest economies and the biggest carbon polluters, the United States and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country will no longer finance coal-fired power plants abroad; US President Joe Biden has announced a plan to double financial support for green growth to the poorest countries.

In addition, Turkey has said it will adhere to the Paris Protocols and South Africa has announced more ambitious emissions targets.

These are good steps, said Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, who is hosting the meetings in Milan. They mean they are going in the right direction. … I never expect quantum leaps in this gigantic global operation. But the indicators are all good.

Follow all of AP’s climate change stories on https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.