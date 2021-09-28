New Book Says Trump Told Putin: I’ll Be Hard On You For The Cameras | Donald trump





Donald Trump has told Vladimir Putin he has to be tough alongside the Russian president for the cameras, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

OK, I’m going to act a little harder on you for a few minutes, Grisham says she heard Trump tell his Russian counterpart in Osaka in 2019. But that’s for the cameras, and after they’re gone, good talking. You understand.

Grisham makes this claim in a new book, Ill Take Your Questions Now, which will be published next week. The Washington Post obtained a copy.

Trump’s presidency was hampered by his relationship with Putin, the focus of Special Advisor Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties.

Mueller did not establish a conspiracy but stressed that he did not exonerate Trump from seeking to obstruct justice. Speculation over the two leaders’ relationship remained rampant, especially over just one meeting except for the performers in Helsinki in 2018.

In front of the media at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019, with Grisham sitting nearby, Trump joked with Putin that they should both get rid of journalists who published fake news, saying: You don’t not have this problem in Russia.

Putin said: Yes, yes, we also have the same.

Trump then smiled, pointed at Putin and said: Stay out of the election.

Grisham was Trump’s third press secretary, an unhappy reign in which she did not hold a single White House briefing. Her book was widely followed, including a comparison of Melania Trump to Marie-Antoinette.

A spokeswoman for Donald Trump called the book a pitiful new attempt to leverage the president’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family.

Melania Trump also rejected the book. Grisham was working for the first lady when she stepped down on January 6 of this year, the day of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

According to the Post, Grisham says Donald Trump was too wrapped up in his own ego and his own illusions about his invincibility to properly cope with the coronavirus pandemic or other health issues.

Discussing notorious events such as Sharpiegate, involving a grossly falsified hurricane map, and pornstar Stormy Daniels claiming Trump’s penis was small and mushroom-shaped, Grisham writes about the White House’s incompetence. extending to how the staff lied to Trump to keep him from getting angry.

One such example, Grisham says, came in 2018, when Air Force One was usually available to carry the coffin and service dog of former President George HW Bush, the late patriarch of a family Trump hated.

We knew he wouldn’t be okay with that, even for a brief trip, Grisham writes. Corpses, death, disease, these things really seemed to scare him.

Grisham is heavily critical of Melania Trump, who she says has started breaking up with her husband over the Stormy Daniels affair.

Writing about how Melania was criticized for not standing by her husband’s side on election night, as Jill Biden did with Joe Biden, Grisham says Melania said: I don’t stand next to him because I don’t need to hold it like she does. Can you imagine

It made me laugh, admits Grisham.

