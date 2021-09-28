Commentary: Boris Johnson must bring the fuel crisis under control





I It was around the time that hospitals warned they were facing hardship that the tide began to turn against the fuel protesters in 2000. Health workers called on the picketers to lift the roadblocks. Public opinion, initially sympathetic to the grievances of the demonstrators, has turned against them strongly. Soon after, the Stanlow blockade was lifted. Spending a Sunday afternoon waiting in line to refuel is a downside. With hospitals canceling operations and schools warning they may have to close because doctors, nurses, teachers and support staff can’t get to their jobs is a whole new level of disruption. And then for a top Tory MP and former business secretary Andrea Leadsom to pretend the government is not to blame when warned of the HGV shortage for months and say there is no shortage no carriers when the drivers are turned away from the forecourt is nonsense. The UK faces a deficit of 100,000 carriers. As panic buying diminishes and supplies are replenished, the government must take control and make long-term decisions to alleviate supply chain issues across the economy, from fuel to gas and our plans. for Christmas dinner. It’s not just a question of Brexit. According to Logistics UK, even before we left the European Union, the UK needed 76,000 additional truck drivers. But the continent’s carriers have become a central part of the industry and the way we move goods. In a recent report, a specialist driving agency points out that 55,000 UK drivers have left the industry since the start of the pandemic, including 40,000 in the first quarter of this year. But the end of the free movement of people has undoubtedly encouraged EU carriers to return home. Too many people have not returned, citing bureaucratic barriers and better working conditions elsewhere. And it’s far from clear that three-month visas will be a strong enough incentive, with shortages in Europe pushing wages up there as well. READ MORE Also, as Stephen King wrote in this article yesterday, these visas drive a horse and cart through the unwritten contract between migrants and the host country that those who come here and work hard will have opportunities. for themselves and their children, and will not be spat out in time for Christmas. The military is on standby to help resolve supply chain issues. The troops may not be fully licensed heavy truck drivers, but they are at least highly trained in parachuting in countries in crisis. Obligations next mission? This is the last installment directed by Daniel Craig, and speculation about his successor is already rife. Whoever takes over the franchise, perhaps their first mission could be to save the Queen and the country from a fuel crisis on their own.

