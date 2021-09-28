In Pakistan, 1.5 million people apply for a position of peons | World news





Highlighting the rising unemployment rate in the county, PIDE said at least 24% of educated people are currently unemployed in the country, Dawn reported.

Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

Despite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent, the data shows the opposite. According to the Pakistan Institute for Development Economics (PIDE), the unemployment rate is much higher, at 16 percent. Highlighting the rising unemployment rate in the county, PIDE said at least 24% of educated people are currently unemployed in the country, Dawn reported.

The desperate situation is more reflected in the fact that at least 1.5 million people recently applied for a peon position in a recently announced high court, the Pakistan-based newspaper reported. Among those who applied for the job, there were MPhil holders.

The institute, in its presentation to the Standing Senate Committee on Planning and Development, noted that 40 percent of undergraduate and graduate graduates are unemployed in the country. The public policy think tank also pointed out that many educated people enrolled in master’s studies even as they struggled to find better jobs, suggesting that this could skew the unemployment rate because the aforementioned people do not were not included in the figures.

He also pointed out that no research was conducted by the government, adding that all of these studies were carried out abroad. He said several research institutes were operating in the country, but the research goals were not being met.

At the same time, a survey released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that unemployment in Pakistan fell from 5.8% in 2017-18 to 6.9% in 2018-19. Pakistan’s first year in power Tehreek-i-Insaf saw an increase in unemployment for both men and women, with the unemployment rate for men rising from 5.1% to 5.9% and the unemployment rate for women from 8.3 percent to 10 percent, Dawn reported.

