PON Opening Ceremony to Showcase Papua’s Natural Beauty: KONI





Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The opening ceremony of Papua National Sports Week (PON) 2021 at Lukas Enembe Stadium on Saturday evening will showcase Papua’s natural beauty, the secretary general of the Indonesian Sports Council said (KONI), Ade Lukman. . The theme will be conveyed in the dance performance by hundreds of local dancers during the opening event, he added. “The theme is more focused on showcasing the beauty of Papua’s flora, fauna and culture,” he said. AMONG Tuesday. In addition to the dance performance, the opening ceremony will also be enlivened by artistic performances, such as music concerts by Papuan musicians, he informed. All “creative” segments of the opening ceremony will involve local residents of Papua, he said and stressed that no celebrities from the capital would perform at the ceremony. The opening ceremony will take place according to standard procedures for multisport events and will include events such as the contingent march, the reading of the athletes’ oath and the lighting of the cauldron, he said. Related News: President Jokowi to Open PON XX National Games However, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali had said earlier that the march would not be as lively as usual due to participation restrictions, which have been implemented to minimize the transmission of COVID-19. Regarding spectators, the government has capped physical attendance at a maximum of 25 percent of the stadium’s total capacity of 40,000 people, he said. The number includes athletes, officials and other support staff, he said. PON opening spectators must also have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they must have received the second dose of vaccination, he added. Lukman also confirmed that President Joko Widodo will open PON Papua 2021 at Lukas Enembe Stadium. According to him, the organizing committee, TNI, police and related parties are making efforts to ensure that the opening ceremony is conducted safely and smoothly. ( Related News: Papua PON: Spectators Must Get Full Vaccination

