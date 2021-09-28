Sydney think tank says China is less generous to the Pacific

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) China has given much less aid to Pacific island countries in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.

Chinese aid to the Pacific declined 31% in 2019 to $ 169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific aid map released on Wednesday.

Only the World Bank fell further that year, but that was expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 thanks to an extraordinary increase in investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the group. reflection on international politics.

There has been a consistent level of growing engagement from China in previous years and we have seen this sharp drop in 2019, which runs counter to the narrative, Pryke said.

The map is a database covering 66 donors and tens of thousands of aid projects in 14 sovereign Pacific island nations, which excludes the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

Data since 2019, including the impact of the pandemic, is incomplete and not included in the latest report.

Pryke said preliminary data since 2019 suggested that China’s smallest contribution to the Pacific region since 2012 was not an anomaly.

We also did a 2020 summary analysis on China and we haven’t seen a rebound, Pryke said.

International aid to the Pacific fell 15% in 2019 to $ 2.44 billion. The Lowy Institute expects data to show contributions increased last year in response to the pandemic.

It is not known why China has pulled out of the Pacific since its aid to the region peaked at $ 287 million in 2016.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Papua New Guinea in late 2018 ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit hosted by one of the most populous South Pacific island countries.

Two Pacific island nations, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, transferred their diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 in a major regional victory for the Communist Party of China.

Traditional Pacific aid partners, the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, have stepped up efforts to provide alternatives to the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure partnerships. from China.

Pryke suspects that Pacific countries now have more aid options and are looking for better deals than those offered by China.

They’ve become a little more savvy as to why they’re borrowing, as a lot of these projects from China haven’t gone the way they expected, Pryke said.

It may well be that the Chinas are not so engaged, they are concentrated elsewhere. They have certainly tightened the stock market globally, he added.

The Chinese have also become less generous with the amounts of aid they offer to the Pacific.

In 2018, 59% of Chinese aid was offered in the form of grants and the rest in the form of concessional loans.

In 2019, 67% of Chinese aid was loans, according to the Lowy Institute.