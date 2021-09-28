Odisha man cultivates garden of over 3,000 medicinal plants, wins praise from Prime Minister Modi





A 65-year-old man from Kalahandi district in Odisha has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having planted more than 3,000 medicinal plants spread over 1.5 hectares of land. A resident of Nandol village, Patayat Sahu, grew the plants using organic manure instead of chemical fertilizers. A farmer by profession, Sahu helps residents and villagers treat their illnesses. Sahu’s journey as a traditional healer At a young age, Sahu began to learn traditional medicine as a hobby. However, with each passing year he started to develop a huge interest in her. My grandfather was a Vaidya (Ayurvedic practitioner). After I finished my studies, I learned traditional healing practices from him. I also have access to many manuscripts on traditional healing practices and medicinal plants, ”Sahu told India Today. A 65-year-old man from Kalahandi district in Odisha has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having planted more than 3,000 medicinal plants spread over 1.5 hectares of land. (Photo credit: India Today) Sahu started planting in his garden 40 years ago and has continued to add new species of plants over the years. Its garden is filled with rare plant species including Ashoka, Lodhra, Bidanga, Sambarsingha, Rasnajadi, Tihudi, Bhin Kakharu, Maeda, Sarpagandha and Shatavari. In addition, it has five varieties of Bhringraj, Pengu, Panikusuma, Rajapatha, Nagavel, Debanasan, Jaladimbiri, and Jyotismati. He also cultivated all the species of Dasamoola which are used in many Ayurvedic medicines. Of the 3,000 species in his garden, he collected 500 species from different parts of India during his visits, facilitated by the Odisha Medicinal Plant Board. A resident of Nandol village, Patayat Sahu, grew the plants using organic manure instead of chemical fertilizers. (Photo credit: India Today) Sahu said, “I collected some plants in the hills of Kalahandi district and in the dense forest of Mohangiri. I even visited Niyamgiri Hills with officials from the Forestry Department to collect herbs and plants. Sahu represents himself as a farmer by day and a Vaidya by night. However, he doesn’t charge people who visit him for treatment and accepts anything they offer. “I suffered from a sleep disorder and ran from pillar to post for treatment. I have visited several allopathic clinics, but to no avail. I heard about the traditional healer Patayat Sahu and after taking his herbal medicine for a few months. , I was cured of my disorder, ”said a resident of Abhijit. PM Modi praises Sahu Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech to Mann ki Baat congratulated Patayat Sahu and said that there had been an increase in curiosity and awareness of healthcare and welfare during the time of the pandemic of Covid-19. “Traditionally, natural products beneficial for well-being and health are available in abundance in our country. Patayat Sahu ji, who lives in Nandol, Kalahandi, Odisha, has been doing unique work in this field for years,” said the Prime Minister. Sahu behind his back. (Photo credit: India Today) “He planted medicinal plants on a hectare and a half of land. Not only that, Sahu ji also produced documentation on these medicinal plants,” he added. The Prime Minister also praised the link between agriculture and health, saying he “is an example in itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/bhubaneswar/story/pm-modi-praises-odisha-man-for-growing-garden-of-over-3000-medicinal-plants-1858311-2021-09-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos