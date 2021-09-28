President: Armenia should normalize its relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan …

(MENAFN-AzerNews) By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Armenia should be interested in normalizing relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks in an interview with Turkish agency Anadolu on September 27.

Armenia must above all be interested in the normalization of relations with Turkey, as well as with Azerbaijan, it must determine its borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan, delimitation and demarcation must be carried out. They should be more interested in this than us because there are no borders without it, ”said the president.

He confirmed that the Zangazur Corridor is a condition for Armenia to start normalizing relations, as stipulated in the trilateral declaration signed on November 10.

Speaking about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is interested in peace in the whole region. He noted that the 3 + 3 platform could be the best way to normalize relations. However, the president added that Armenia has not yet accepted this.

While opposing it, Armenia declares that it wants to normalize relations with Turkey. If you are interested in standardization, you must first respond positively to this proposal, ”he said.

Aliyev added that another condition for the normalization of relations is that Armenia abandons its territorial claim against Turkey which is stipulated in its constitution.

They should give it up. They must revise and re-adopt their constitution, ”added the president.

Relations with Turkey

Speaking about the future of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the president noted that in recent years, bilateral relations have reached their highest peak.

I have said many times that there is no such cooperation, friendship and brotherhood elsewhere in the world. … I believe that to have built a palace of such wonderful relationships on such a solid historical and cultural basis is our special achievement – both from distinguished President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and mine, ”Aliyev said.

He noted that the signing of the Shusha Declaration had elevated bilateral relations to an even higher level.

In fact, by signing the declaration of Shusha, we have elevated our de facto relationship to the level of de jure or the level of the covenant. We already had allied relations in all areas, but we have formalized them, and that is a clear direction for our future activities, ”he said.

Armenian propaganda

Addressing the issue of the statement made in the Armenian media that Armenia’s free arming process had started again, the president dismissed it as inaccurate.

Upon learning of this, we immediately sent a request to the Russian side and asked them what it meant. We were told that this statement in the Armenian media did not reflect the reality. In other words, the Russian Defense Minister did not utter such words, ”he said.

Aliyev described this as yet another act of Armenian propaganda, as nothing of the sort was said.

“We have received a fairly detailed response from the Russian side regarding the continuation of the free arming of the Armenian army and have taken this issue off the agenda,” he said.

Relations with Russia

Aliyev stressed that during the years of occupation and after, the Armenian lobby operating in Armenia and Russia constantly tried to do everything possible to create a rift in Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

They believe that in this case some revengeful forces might once again raise their heads and start a new war against us. But they are wrong. First, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are at a fairly high level. We discuss all issues openly – at the level of presidents, defense ministers and foreign affairs ministers. We get in touch immediately with any questions of concern to either party and resolve the issues. I can say that there is no subject related to the solution of some urgent problems in Russian-Azerbaijani relations today because these relations are quite positive. Such attempts by Armenian propaganda will not bring them any success, ”the president stressed.

Iranian trucks

Speaking of trucks sent from Iran to Armenia and Khankandi recently, Aliyev said it was not the first time Iranian trucks have entered the Karabakh region.

The President noted that trucks continued to circulate there even after the war.

Aliyev said the presidential administration was initially tasked with speaking to the Iranian ambassador to resolve the issue in a friendly manner.

But what happened after that? They tried to attach Armenian license plates to Iranian trucks. They committed this forgery in an attempt to deceive us. An extremely incompetent step was taken – a tank truck with a Persian sign but an Armenian license plate. I should also note that they have attached the same license plates to several cars, ”said the president.

Aliyev stressed that under such circumstances, an official diplomatic note was handed over to the Ambassador.

He said that despite this, around 60 trucks from Iran entered Karabakh illegally from August 11 to September 11. He added that afterwards Azerbaijani checkpoints were set up.

The first time we gave a verbal warning, the second time we issued an official notice and the third time we set up checkpoints – customs, border, police. Thus, we started to control the road leading to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, after which the entry of trucks into Karabakh was stopped ”, underlined the president.

Speaking of the recent military exercises organized near the Azerbaijani border with Iran, the president described them as “very surprising” as there has been no such event in the past 30 years.

Why now? Why exactly at our border? These questions are asked by the Azerbaijani public, not by me. Azerbaijanis around the world are asking questions about it. They also ask why no exercise was carried out in this region during the years of occupation? Why weren’t there any exercises when the Armenians were in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Fuzuli? Why are they being held after we liberate our land and end 30 years of bondage and occupation? These are legitimate questions, ”the president said.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan does not wish to see a single fact that would undermine long-term cooperation in the region.

“I would like to repeat that Azerbaijan is acting very responsibly and with restraint here too. We hope that the emotional reaction to our legitimate measures is probably temporary,” he added.

–

Follow us on twitter

MENAFN28092021000195011045ID1102876767