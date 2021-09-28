



DRAWING. The challenges of reshuffle are numerous, economists highlight the performance of a number of these ministries

Revision problem or reshuffle in the Cabinet Advanced Indonesia blows again. This was motivated by PAN's membership in the governing coalition. Despite this, economists highlight a number of ministries that currently have minimal work in the ranks of assistants to President Joko Widodo. It is considered that the Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini and the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi have not made much inroads. In particular linked to the improvement of beneficiary data. "It has been more than a year and a half since the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still data that is not synchronized between the ministries regarding the social assistance program," said the director of the Center for Studies Economic and Legal (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira when contacted by Kontan.co.id on Tuesday (28. / 9). In addition, Bhima also highlighted the work of Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah. The programs that Ida carried out during the current administration are seen as overlaps with various ministries. The Independent Manpower (TKM) program would be in conflict with the missions of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs. Meanwhile, there are employment programs that the Department of Manpower is not even working on. "Programs that should be under the direct supervision of the Minister of Manpower, such as the pre-employment card, are in fact handed over to the PMO under the supervision of the coordinating ministry of economic affairs," Bhima said.



